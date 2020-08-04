On Aug. 4, President Donald J. Trump signed the Great American Outdoors Act into law, which will significantly help address the historically underfunded, multi-billion-dollar deferred maintenance backlog at our national parks and public lands. In celebration of this historic achievement, U.S. Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt announced that entrance fees paid by visitors coming to lands managed by the Department will be waived on August 5, 2020. Secretary Bernhardt also announced that August 4th will be designated “Great American Outdoors Day,” a fee-free day each year moving forward to commemorate the signing of the Act.
“President Trump has just enacted the most consequential dedicated funding for national parks, wildlife refuges, public recreation facilities and American Indian school infrastructure in U.S. history,” said Secretary Bernhardt. “I’ve designated August 4th as Great American Outdoors Day and waived entrance fees to celebrate the passage of this historic conservation law.”
Entrance fees will be waived at all fee collecting public lands at the National Park Service (NPS), the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (Service). The Department holds fee-free days throughout the year to encourage visitation and appreciation for America’s public lands. On fee-free days, site-specific standard amenity and day-use fees at recreation sites and areas will be waived for the specified dates. Other fees, such as overnight camping, cabin rentals, group day use, and use of special areas, will remain in effect.
The remaining fee-free days in 2020 are:
NPS:
August 5: Great American Outdoors Act Commemoration
August 25: National Park Service Birthday
September 26: National Public Lands Day
November 11: Veterans Day
BLM:
August 5: Great American Outdoors Act Commemoration
September 26: National Public Lands Day
November 11: Veterans Day
FWS:
August 5: Great American Outdoors Act Commemoration
September 26: National Public Lands Day
October 11: First Sunday of National Wildlife Refuge Week
November 11: Veterans Day