Teachers today are much more than educators. They are mentors, counselors, cheerleaders and protectors, and they spend an average of $500 of their own money each year to purchase classroom supplies for their students. To support educators, Walgreens has launched WE Teachers–a nationwide initiative to support all teachers by providing access to free tools and resources.
Through WE Teachers, educators can access online digital training modules to help them: (1) identify and assess issues affecting their students, (2) secure the tools needed to address the issues in a supportive manner, (3) introduce new experiential learning techniques in the classroom and (4) help students become more socially conscious, compassionate and engaged citizens. The modules will begin rolling out online this fall and will be available to teachers across the U.S. and Puerto Rico in both English and Spanish.
Starting July 21, customers and teachers can visit their local Walgreens stores to learn how to nominate or apply for a WE Teachers Award. There will be a minimum of 500 recipients and each recipient will receive a $500 Walgreens gift card to purchase classroom supplies –an amount designed to cover a year’s worth of teacher out-of-pocket expenses. Teachers can also apply directly. To learn more about the WE Teachers Award, visit Walgreens.com/metowe.
