On November 20, Waklee Kunz was named the Rotary Club of Teton Valley’s Student of the Month for November. At the award lunch, Waklee was joined by her parents Eric and Penny Kunz and school guidance counselor and coach, Jacob Zarpentine. Introducing Waklee, Coach Zarpentine explained the Teton High School (THS) senior is an incredibly well-rounded young woman both in the classroom and on the court. Upon receiving her award, Waklee exemplified just that.
Waklee spoke about her passions for service, family, friends, Teton Valley and sports. For the past four years, Waklee has volunteered as a coach and official for the Teton Valley Junior Jazz program. “I love getting to know the parents and coaches and setting the example for kids,” Waklee shared. During her athletic career on the THS volleyball, basketball, and track teams, Waklee has been a three time academic state champion. By the end of her senior year, she will have lettered eleven times as a varsity athlete. She has also set herself apart by being the first female pole vaulter, alongside her best friend, at THS.
Waklee is as much an example off the court as she is on it. She is a member of the National Honors Society and student council. At the age of 16, Waklee served on a three week humanitarian trip to Brazil to help build a school where part of her duties were to sift sand and make concrete by hand. Waklee acknowledged that her family has raised her to work hard. “I believe that we can learn as much from hardship as we can from success,” she shared.
Upon graduating, Waklee has a few goals ahead: to climb the Grand Teton next summer, attend BYU-Idaho in the fall and then serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She looks forward to pursuing a career in dental hygiene and returning to third world countries to teach dental health.
