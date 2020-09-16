It’s easy to vote in Teton County.
With an Idaho driver’s license, residents can check or refresh (update) their voter registration, register to vote, and request an absentee by-mail ballot at idahovotes.gov. Printable forms are also available at idahovotes.gov.
In-person absentee voting begins September 21 at the Teton County Courthouse, 9 — 5 Monday through Friday except Federal Holidays. The last day for in-person absentee voting is Oct. 30.
Election Day is November 3. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The county will announce polling locations soon at tetoncountyidaho.gov.
Starting October 19, if a person needs to update their registration or register to vote, they will need to do so in-person. They will need picture ID and proof of residency and will be required to vote at the time of registration.
An absentee ballot by mail can be requested anytime through October 23. Absentee ballots can be returned via mail, placed in the drop box near the southwest door at the Courthouse, or hand delivered to the Clerk’s office. We are suggesting that ballots not returned via mail prior to Oct. 23 be returned to the Clerk’s office by hand.
We are encouraging people to vote absentee by mail because we expect to be busy and with social distancing rules in place, people may end up waiting outside. Masks are required and will be available if a voter doesn’t have one.
Curbside voting is available for those that are unable to come into the Courthouse for absentee voting and at the polling location on Election Day.
Remind those voting absentee to sign the back of the affidavit envelope. Ballots cast in Idaho are counted whether they are mail-out absentee, in-person absentee or at the polls.
There are procedures in place to keep someone from voting twice. Don’t try it. It is a federal offense.
If you have a free Tuesday, apply to be a poll worker at tetoncountyidaho.gov. Simply put, we depend on our poll workers. They play a key role in Election Day tasks and make it possible for us to make the voting process a positive experience for our community. Poll workers may issue ballots, verify names and addresses, register voters, distribute “I Voted” stickers and assist voters. Poll workers earn $9.50 per hour for attending training and on Election Day.
Find additional information on the County’s website tetoncountyidaho.gov and by following us on Facebook. And always call the Clerk’s office at (208) 354-8780 or email elections@co.teton.id.us with any questions.