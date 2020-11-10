Republicans and Democrats split local offices, but Dems favored in up-ballot races
Turnout for this year’s general election was higher than Teton County has seen since 2004, with 82.6 percent of the county’s 7,800 registered voters casting a ballot. Of the 6,444 ballots received, 4,701 were submitted before Election Day, and the results swung mostly to the benefit of Democrats. The local GOP did retain its hold on the county law enforcement center.
The energy and angst circling the national race seemed to have infiltrated this year’s local races, so when all the absentee ballots had to be recounted at the courthouse on the night of Nov. 3, delaying results for over three hours, many people, including the election officials, were frustrated. It appeared that the envelope sealing solution used on absentee ballot envelopes in place of spit as a sanitary precaution might have been contaminating the ballot tabulator, so workers had to clean it frequently between small batches of ballots.
“Once again, thanks a lot COVID,” said deputy clerk Julie Wegner about the hold-up.
Teton County wasn’t the only place to see unusual delays thanks to COVID; the New York Times reported on Nov. 6 that a ballot counting machine in New Hampshire and another in Iowa had jammed after processing ballots soaked in hand sanitizer.
But at least Teton County knew before dawn who had won locally; the country didn’t know who would take the office of president until Saturday, when Joe Biden was pronounced the winner.
Biden also won Teton County by 460 votes, hearkening back to 2008, the last time Teton County leaned blue in a presidential race, although Barack Obama only eked out 40 votes more than John McCain that year.
The state unsurprisingly stayed red in the national race, and while in Teton County Paulette Jordan led the race for U.S. Senate and former county commissioner Bill Leake led for the Idaho House of Representatives, Senator Jim Risch and State Representative Chad Christensen retained their seats thanks to broad support in other parts of eastern Idaho.
Teton County usually has strong turn-out numbers for the general election but 2020’s total was nearly record-breaking at 82.6 percent, up from 78 percent in 2016 and 72 percent in 2012, the last time a sitting president was on the ballot. In 2004 the county hit 84 percent.
The Democrats did not see a sweep, however; the two elected officials who work out of the law enforcement building will remain Republican. Bailey Smith and Clint Lemieux, both of whom already work for Teton County and won the endorsements of their bosses, were elected prosecuting attorney and sheriff, respectively. Lemieux beat Jeremiah Jones by under 200 votes, while Smith’s lead over Alex Sosa was closer to 450. They partnered in their campaigns and ran with the message, “The law isn’t red or blue.”
Lemieux said he was very appreciative of his supporters.
“Thank you to those that supported me through my campaign with donations, calls, texts and face-to-face support. Thank you to those that put signs in your yards and stickers on your cars. Thank you for the letters of support, the letters to the newspaper and for the social media shares. Thank you to those that voted. I could not have done this without you,” he said.
Teton County will see its first single-party board of county commissioners in a decade when Bob Heneage and re-elected commission chair Cindy Riegel are joined in January by a third Democrat, Michael Whitfield. Both Whitfield and Riegel won by around 400 votes.
“I am back to work at the courthouse and feeling excited and grateful that I get to serve as a Teton County Commissioner for four more years,” Riegel said. “I want to thank all of the candidates, poll workers, voters, and amazing employees in the clerk’s office, especially our fearless elections leader, Jenifer VanMeeteren-Shaum.”
Whitfield said that as a lifelong valley resident, he was honored and humbled to have been elected a commissioner. He added that his opponent, incumbent Harley Wilcox, gave him a congratulatory call Wednesday morning.
“I tip my hat to Harley for his service to Teton County as a commissioner over the past four years,” Whitfield said. “Emotions have been running rather hot during this election, with a fair amount of ill feeling expressed by both sides, but this is not mortal combat. In the end most of us share a vision for what our home valley ought to be in the future, we just disagree on how to get there. I will do my best to engage our local people in charting a shared path to that future.”
Just over the Wyoming state line, Alta resident Jennifer Zung found success in the Teton County School District 1 Board of Trustees race, taking third in a five-person race for four seats. As the votes came in on Tuesday night, she had a lead even before the ballots were driven from the Alta library through Teton Valley and over Teton Pass to the courthouse in Jackson. It was the first time Zung had run for any office and the first time in memory that an Alta resident has won a seat on the school board.
“I am honored to join this established board that has an unbelievable wealth of experience and knowledge,” Zung wrote in an email to her supporters. “I hope to learn from the current members, while bringing a diverse and fresh perspective to the board as well. I look forward to digging in to help support our teachers and all our students so they can reach their full potential.”
The Teton School District 401 had a clear win on Election Day, as 66 percent of voters approved the district’s $3.1 million per year supplemental levy for two more years.
The supplemental levy is 21 percent of the district’s budget and goes to increased salaries for educators, full-day kindergarten, and additional programs like music, physical education, Expedition Yellowstone, and Winter Sports.
The full results of the election, including state races, are available at tetonvalleynews.net or on the county website at tetoncountyidaho.gov.
This election saw many new faces at the polls as 34 residents who had never before worked a Teton County election answered the county’s call for help.
Late this summer, almost two-thirds of the 50 people who regularly work the polls had informed the clerk that they would not be available this Election Day, mainly due to concerns about the pandemic. Fortunately many new workers stepped up to fill the gap.
Their reactions after the fact were mostly positive; while there were isolated reports of negative interactions, many poll workers marveled at how friendly and appreciative voters are across the valley.
First-time poll worker Anna Kirkpatrick said Election Day was long but satisfying. She said the training was thorough and poll supervisors ran a tight ship and were very organized. She plans to return for the next election.
“So many people thanked us for doing the job and that did feel good,” Kirkpatrick added. “If anyone ever has any inkling that there is voter fraud, they should work the polls and see how many checks and balances there are to ensure that that doesn’t happen.”