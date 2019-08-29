Downtown Driggs Association is celebrating the spirit of the harvest this fall. The arts and culture non-profit is promoting and displaying original Scarecrows created by Driggs businesses and non-profits. Scarecrows will be on display for five weeks from September 14 through October 23. There is no charge for the event.
Winners in five categories will be chosen by the votes of visitors. Visitors from around the Southeastern Idaho region and Western Wyoming are encouraged to vote for their favorites to win in up to two of the following categories:
Best Use of Business Theme
Most Teton Valley
Best Use of Recycled Materials
Kid’s Choice
Most Humorous
Ballots with maps detailing Scarecrow locations will be available at the Teton Geo Center at 60 S. Main, Driggs. Share the experience of the Driggs Scarecrow Contest on Facebook and Instagram using the hashtag #driggsscarecrows.
The festival is modeled after the popular Solvang Scarecrow Fest in Southern California. “We are celebrating Driggs, autumn and our vibrant local businesses with our own Scarecrow Contest,” said Alison Brush, Executive Director of Downtown Driggs Association in a news release. “We encourage visitors from around the region to come to Downtown Driggs to meet the Scarecrows and vote for their favorites in five unique categories. Afterwards, you can stay to shop, have dinner and enjoy our public spaces.”
Driggs businesses will display their Scarecrow at or near their storefront during the five week period. Non-profits without an office or storefront can display their creations at Mugler Plaza on Main Street, Driggs.
Winning Scarecrows will be announced on-line and in the Teton Valley News after October 23.
About Downtown Driggs Association
Downtown Driggs Association is a donor supported non-profit organization whose mission is to foster a thriving and vibrant Downtown Driggs. To support cultural identity and encourage sustainable growth in Downtown Driggs, local residents and business owners established a grass roots association that has flourished into the regional provider of free music, art and theater programs serving residents and visitors in the heart of Teton Valley. Downtown Driggs Association brings you Snowscapes, Snow Ball, Montana Shakespeare in the Park, Driggs Digs Plein Air, Symphony on Sunday and the Driggs Scarecrow Festival. For more information, visit www.downtowndriggs.org.
