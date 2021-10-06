An important question will be asked to Victor voters on election day, Nov. 2.
What is proposed is an update to Victor’s local option tax, which is comprised of three separate taxes. Both the sales and liquor tax will remain unaffected, as the change will exclusively affect the lodging segment of the tax.
This lodging tax is authorized under Idaho Code to be administered only in ‘resort towns’ with a population of under 10,000. The tax is only applied to visitors paying for short-term accommodations and will not tax residents.
Victor’s current local option taxes were created in 2009, which instituted an original .5% tax on all lodging stays. Those stays have to be of less than 30 days in length and through a hotel, short-term rental, or other paid accommodation to qualify as taxable.
In 2018, Victor’s lodging tax was amended to the current 3%. The Driggs local lodging tax also sits at 3%.
On any given paid lodging transaction, that 3% is supplanted by a state ‘travel and convention’ tax of 2%, which equates to a 5% percent total.
The Idaho state sales tax of 6% is then added, bringing the total tax rate of lodging stays to 11%.
On the ballot is a doubling of the current 3% local lodging tax, which would bring the new local lodging tax to 6%. That would see the final taxable amount of each lodging stay increase to 14% (over 11%) of said transaction.
The City of Driggs is “watching closely” according to Interim Victor City Administrator Troy Butzlaff.
Victor and Driggs are currently very low on the list of highest total taxes when looking at lodging stays. Both cities’ total lodging-related taxes are only higher than Riggins (10%) and are tied with Donnelly, Lava Hot Springs, Mackay, and Stanley.
Ponderay and Sandpoint lead the list at 15%, with McCall at 14%.
Outside of Idaho, the local lodging taxes (not the total taxable amount of a lodging transaction) are significantly higher.
Victor’s proposed lodging tax increase to 6% compares low to Teton County Wyoming’s rate which is at 7%. Big Sky, MT, and West Yellowstone, MT is at 12%, with the highest being Park City, UT at 15.45%.
The average local lodging tax in Idaho currently sits at 4%. Out of all the cities that the Victor council looked at outside of Idaho, that average was 12%. It is worth noting that some of these states (not localities) may have lower added-on tax rates (such as a lower state sales tax).
If approved, the change of the tax rate will sunset on July 1, 2036. Under Victor’s code, the current 3% tax will sunset on July 1, 2028.
Revenue projections show a stark increase in the amount of money flowing into Victor’s coffers if the tax were to be updated. For every 1% change, $90,667 of revenue will be added.
The jump from 3% to 6% alone will increase yearly revenue by $272,000. Currently, the 3% tax brings in $697,000/yr, after the other taxes are applied, that total tax revenue (including state taxes) will be increased to $969,000.
These figures are estimated on data gathered on actual lodging tax revenues gathered from Sept. 2020 through June 2021 and estimated revenues through Aug. 2021.
City treasurer Joanna Burkhart said in the July 28 Victor City Council meeting that tourism tax dollars are “not slowing down.”
Under Idaho Tax Code, that revenue also has to be spent in a designated fashion.
Under the current code, funds are to be spent on a broad list of services including capital projects, infrastructure, snow removal, transportation, land acquisition, visitor services, law enforcement, and the creation of a property tax relief fund.
If voters approve the 3% to 6% change, they will also approve a change in where those funds can be spent.
The ballot language adds the possibility adding of affordable/workforce housing expenditures and spending on Victor’s Comprehensive Plan and Transportation Plan.
During the Aug. 25 meeting, Interim City Administrator Butzlaff wanted to make clear who this tax will affect.
“I’d like to say that the tax that is being presented tonight is not a tax on residents but is actually paid by the visitors who come to our community and occupy hotels, motels, tourist homes, and vacation rentals for 30 days or less,” said Butzlaff.
The tax increase needs a 60% majority to pass under Idaho State Law.
Throughout the time the Victor City Council considered the updated tax it had unanimous support in the chambers with only minor debate over specific ballot language.
You can view the action item at victorcityidaho.com. A sample ballot can be found at tetoncountyidaho.gov.