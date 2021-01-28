Local pet-care providers are seeing an unusually high spread of canine infectious bronchitis, or "kennel cough," among valley dogs this winter, warned Victor Veterinary Hospital owner Dr. Maura Connolly Anderson this week.
Anderson said that normally Victor Veterinary Hospital sees between one and two dozen cases of kennel cough per year, and those are concentrated in the summer when dogs are boarded at crowded facilities, mingling with others from distant lands.
The current, yet-unidentified strain has led to dozens of calls and visits since late 2020; a few cases have even necessitated intensive or emergency care for the infected dogs.
"We have seen cases amongst neighborhoods, play groups and even just dogs that have visited trailheads and had brief interactions with other dogs," Anderson said.
The infection is spread by droplets through contact between dogs, or through shared water or toys. Kennel cough can linger on a human's hands or clothes and be transmitted from one dog to another.
Kennel cough usually displays as a hacking, throat-clearing cough and white phlegm production; Anderson said the new strain also brings runny noses, gulping, sneezing, moist coughs, fevers, loss of appetite, and occasionally pneumonia.
"If a dog becomes lethargic, has sustained rapid or labored breathing between coughing spells or is coughing with additional symptoms of illness they should be seen by a vet," Anderson added; those symptoms might signal kennel cough-related pneumonia. She said that the Idaho Falls Veterinary Emergency Clinic has reported seven cases of kennel cough-related pneumonia since November, compared to zero cases in the year prior.
Anderson drew the inevitable parallel between COVID-19 and kennel cough, recommending some of the same social distancing and hygiene behaviors to address both. If your dog is coughing or sneezing or has a runny nose, it's best to keep them isolated from other dogs for a week if on antibiotics or until the symptoms subside. Avoid exercising coughing dogs on cold days (below freezing) as upper respiratory infections spread to chilled lungs more easily.
"It's time for the dogs of Teton Valley to take precautions," she said. "Avoid nose to nose or closer contact with other dogs. This includes neighborhoods and trails that function as dog parks. This current outbreak is well beyond the blame game stage and everyone should take responsibility to keep their own dogs and their dog's friends safe."