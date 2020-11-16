This year there will be no Victor Holiday Festival. No Santa’s workshop, turkey toss, baked potato giveaway, light parade, or fireworks.
Similar to the city’s customary 4th of July parade, the Holiday Festival was deemed unsafe during the pandemic, because of the large crowds that attend.
“With the holidays coming up, the city is exploring creative ideas to support our local businesses while also being conscientious in these COVID times,” explained city clerk Michelle Smith.
Smith and her coworkers at city hall have dreamed up new ways to celebrate Christmas. They’ll be installing a mailbox for letters to Santa on the corner of Main and Center outside the Victor Crossroads building, complete with photo-friendly holiday scenery, and businesses are invited to spruce up their storefronts for a voter’s choice decoration contest. The winner of the contest will receive $100.
Victor will also host its first Shop Local Spectacular from Nov. 30 to Dec. 5. Print the Shop Local Spectacular coupon from the city website at www.victorcityidaho.com to receive special discounts at local shops and service providers. The businesses that are participating include Avail Construction, Balance Studios, Butter Café, The Emporium, Estates Collectables, Festive Living, General Laundry, Kid Canyon, Moonshine, Roots Hair Salon, Valley Lumber, Victor Outdoor Seconds, Victor Physical Therapy, World Cast Anglers, and Wright Training.
“We’re hoping next year we can go back to what we’ve had in the past, but also continue with these new traditions,” Smith said.