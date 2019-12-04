Each year Fall River Rural Electric Cooperative awards a scholarship to a member or a child of a member of the Cooperative who intends to pursue a career as a utility lineman. This year’s 2019 scholarship has been awarded to Spencer Thompson of Victor. The lineman scholarship is valued at $2,400.
