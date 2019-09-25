Andrew T. Molick, 39, of Victor was sentenced in federal court to a three-year prison term, followed by 10 years of supervised release after a plea agreement was reached in June.
Last fall Molick pled not guilty to 10 felony counts of Child-Sexual Exploitation by Willfully Possessing or Accessing Sexually Exploitative Material in front of then District Court Judge Gregory Moeller. In a plea agreement in federal court in June, Assistant United States Attorney John Shirts said Molick pled guilty to one count of possession of sexually explicit images of minors, an offense that could carry a maximum 20 years in prison.
On Sept. 9, United States District Judge for the District of Idaho David C. Nye sentenced Molick to the three year fixed prison term. The federal system doesn’t have parole, therefore the sentence was fixed.
Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced in September 2018 that investigators with his Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit charged Molick with alleged sexual exploitation of a child. The Teton County Sheriff’s Office, the Teton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations assisted the ICAC Unit in the arrest in September. Molick was charged with 10 counts and each charge could carry a 10-year prison term and registration with the Idaho sex offender registry.
Molick posted a $75,000 bond, but after the plea agreement was reached in June, the judge put him on home detention pending his sentencing.
Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local police, the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at 208-334-4527, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.
