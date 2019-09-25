Last Tuesday, District Court Judge Steven Boyce sentenced Brent Williams, 43, currently of Victor, to five years of probation after a plea agreement netted a guilty admission to a March felony DUI charge.
Williams pled guilty in July to one count of felony DUI in exchange for substance abuse treatment. With the plea agreement, the additional misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and having an open container of alcohol in his vehicle will be dropped. Williams has three other out-of-state DUI convictions bringing this last arrest to a total of six.
Since his arrest, Williams has worn a sober-link device and has been tested daily for drugs and alcohol. His public defender, Forrest Fisher of Moulton Law Firm, told the court last week that Williams has maintained his sobriety and as not once tested positive for alcohol with the sober-link device or daily random testing.
Deputy Prosecutor Rich Friess acknowledged in court that Williams had a lengthy history with DUI convictions and time spent in drug court. Friess said that Williams has demonstrated that he can commit to sobriety and has taken efforts to improve his life including working with Family Services through the LDS Church and maintaining closes support with family.
But because of Williams’ history, Friess asked the court two consider a more weighty jail term should Williams fail to maintain the terms of his probation. Friess offered a two year term and three year indeterminate if Williams fails to maintain the terms of his probation.
Judge Boyce said it was a “close call,” on offering Williams probation given his history of not only drinking, but drinking and driving.
“The court has to look at the protection of society,” said Judge Boyce. “You have really made some progress, but the question is will you be able to maintain that?”
Judge Boyce sentenced Williams to five years of probation and offered six years of jail, three years fixed and three years undetermined if Williams cannot maintain the terms of probation. Judge Boyce added that if Williams completes the Drug Court program successfully, he would consider releasing him from probation earlier. Williams will also have to complete 30 hours of community service and pay fines and court costs. His driver’s license has been suspended for one year.
