The City of Victor owns, operates, and maintains the water and sewer systems that serve Victor’s residents along with the irrigation distribution system that serves residents in Victor’s old town, roughly the area south of Cedron/Aspen Streets, north of Elm Street, west of Baseline Road, and east of Crystal Avenue. Each year, the City conducts a rate analysis of each system to assure that each is financially self-supporting.
Water and Sewer Rates: The water and sewer analyses recommend that the monthly rate remain level at the current rates. The monthly sewer rate will remain at $50.26 per month. Water services are billed through seasonal summer and winter rates. The summer seasonal rate comprises of a base rate in addition to a tiered usage rate while the winter seasonal rate comprises of a base rate for the first 33,000 gallons used, an amount rarely surpassed. The monthly summer base water rate will remain $44.15 with usage tier rates remaining the same. The winter water usage rate will remain $53.23.
Irrigation Rates: The irrigation fee is an annual fee that is assessed once per year on a per acre basis. Because the City owns, operates, and maintains the irrigation distribution system in old town only, residents outside of old town are not affected. Parcels within old town that do not hold water rights are also not affected. The irrigation fee analysis recommends a slight increase of $2.00 per year per acre, or 1.6 percent. The current fee is $127.58 per acre per year. The proposed fee increase will bring it to $129.58 per acre per year. Most end users with a quarter‐acre parcel will see a yearly increase of $0.50.
Public Hearing for FY20 Budget: The proposed rates to date have been presented to City Council as part of the annual budget process. During the August 14 City Council meeting, there will be a public hearing regarding the adoption of the 2020 budget. Because there are no utility rate increases above 5 percent, a public hearing is not required. However, the City of Victor welcomes and encourages public comment relating to the utility rates and the budget.
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the Victor City Council Chambers located at 32 Elm Street and public comment will be taken as part of the budget public hearing. Please submit comments in writing to Victor City Hall, PO Box 122, Victor ID 83455 or by fax, 208-787-2357. Public comment may also be emailed to oliviag@victorcityidaho.com. The detailed analyses are available on the Victor City website at victorcityidaho.com.
