Mountainside Village works out kinks with council
The City of Victor will have a new home starting Jan. 1, 2022.
The new space, located above US Bank at 138 N Main St, is set to become the first permanent city hall since the city administration left the space at 32 Elm St in 2019. That space was deemed unsafe by the fire marshal and the building inspector, so the city staff moved into the Crossroads building in the center of town, although the temporary space did not fully meet their needs.
“I get calls all the time to see if I can meet in an office, and I don’t have an office,” said Victor Mayor Will Frohlich. “To me not only are we getting a legitimate workspace, which we don’t currently have, with room to grow and have a professional atmosphere.”
Interim city administrator Troy Butzlaff went over the terms of the lease, which are outlined in Butzlaff’s staff report. The lease is for a 10-year initial term, with an option the City of Victor holds for two five-year extensions.
The costs of leasing the space at 138 N Main St. are exponentially cheaper than building a new city hall. In a special election this May, the city’s proposed bond measure to fund construction of a new facility didn’t get the votes necessary to pass.
The space will be renovated for city employees at a cost of $143.17 sq/ft.
“It is pretty phenomenal considering what it costs right now in this valley to build a single-family home so I think this is a pretty good deal,” said Butzlaff. “Basically for 0.9% of the cost of a new city hall you get a new city hall with a 20 year lease.”
The lease will start out for the first four years at $1 per sq. ft/per month. The space is 2,541 sq. ft so that equates to $2,541/month.
The price per square foot is then subject to a 3% escalator per year, to take effect on the fourth anniversary of the lease’s signing.
Total buildout costs are estimated by GPC Architects to be $397,620, and could have around $75k slashed off the top if the city chooses to supply its own labor. That brings the total to $322,132.
The city will fund the buildout through $350k of unspent local option tax funds. In addition, there is also $519k in the FY 20 fund which could be used to aid construction costs.
Staff will present a budget amendment on Jan. 12 for the buildout costs. More information on the lease can be found here. The council approved the motion and agreed to the conditions of the lease.
Mountainside Village
The council entertained two agenda items specifically for Mountainside Village developer Larry Thal on Wednesday night.
The first was a work session in which Thal communicated his preferences on one of three development options MSV Phase 5 could go forward with.
The different options were made based on density concerns, something that affects water supply in the upper pressure zone. The first option was for 26 lots, the second for 20 lots, and the third for 11 lots.
“The main objective here is to give you [council] a better understanding and perspective of the scale that developers have to manage to make sure a development can be successful,” said Kim Kolner, city planning and zoning director.
Phase 5 hit a roadblock due to the recent moratorium on development approved by the council recently.
“Ultimately the decision regarding the upper pressure zone needs to be its own decision,” said Kolner. “This should not play a direct impact on or factor in on that decision.”
When asked about the jump up in infrastructure, specifically sewer connections, between options two and one, Thal gave his preference for option number two.
“Big picture, these are our three options,” said Thal to council. “Our preference is actually the 20-lot one. Let’s not make this more difficult than it needs to be.”
Jeff Bower, an attorney representing Mountainside Village, stated that he wanted to clear up some vagueness in Thal’s words.
“Larry was unclear, maybe speaking a little too vaguely, but it was never his intent or Mountainside Village’s intent to develop the property to the maximum density possible,” said Bower. “It was always his intent to develop in accordance with the [Mountainside Village] master plan.”
Since the item was a work session, the council did not take any action and wants Mountainside Village to finalize which option they would like to go forward with.
“I think that was really helpful and it gave us good information to go off of moving forward,” said Mayor Will Frohlich.
The second Mountainside project, the final plat approval to Phase 3A, was also given support by the council.
For those that need a refresher, a final plat agreement is basically a straightforward illustration of how the property division will be executed. A preliminary plat is essentially the property owner’s development plan.
Even though Phase 3A is set on land that is in the upper pressure zone’s moratorium on development, the council specifically amended the moratorium to exempt Phase 3A.
The proposal calls for 23 residential lots and one open lot for the purpose of green space.
“Even if it approved here this evening, there are a few other steps before they can do any land transfers,” said Kim Kolner. “This development is very strict to the point where no certificates of occupancy can be issued until all public improvements can be made. That is unique to this development agreement.”
The county engineer has to review the final plat before it can be printed and sent for signatures.
Council made a motion to approve the final plat, and the motion passed.
Round Ups
In one of a couple of other matters before the council, Victor’s planning staff put forward amendments to the city land development code to create a new hillside zoning district.
These amendments include creating definitions, bulk standards, subdivision, and site development performance requirements for the new zoning district.
It also outlines the uses said zone would allow, upgrading standards for grading and erosion control, and creates requirements for the natural resources protection plan, among many other requirements.
The amendments have been deliberated on for nearly a year, working their way through research and drafting, in addition to going through the public meeting process.
The amendments were recommended for approval by the Victor Planning and Zoning Commission and received just that on Wednesday night. For more information about the amendments to the code and creation of the new district, view the staff report.
The other two noteworthy matters before council were both approved via the consent calendar section of the agenda and did not receive any discussion.
The council voted to certify the Nov. 2, 2021 general election results, solidifying changes in personnel and formally verifying the ballot measure lodging tax increase.
The city also approved an agreement with the City of Driggs in which a code enforcement officer will spend 10 hours/week enforcing code violations.
The officer will perform a variety of field and office duties pertaining to the enforcement of zoning, land use, nuisance housing, building codes, health, safety, weed abatement, abandoned vehicles, water waste, and other violations that garner public concern.
The code enforcement officer’s rate will be matched with the City of Driggs’ current rate of $19.63 per hour, plus another $9.42 per hour for benefits, which equates to $29.05 an hour that the City of Victor will pay.
The officer will also be reimbursed for mileage and other incidental costs.
The City of Driggs will invoice the City of Victor on a monthly basis for the services of the code enforcement officer.