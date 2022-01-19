While eyes were focused on the Joint Powers Agreement with Teton County, the Jan. 12 Victor City Council meeting started with something a bit more emotional.
The meeting began with the departure of Molly Absolon, and swearing-in of newly-elected official Sue Muncaster. Victor Mayor Will Frohlich called Absolon to the pedestal after she left the council desk.
“I’ve been trying to think about how many years I’ve worked with you side by side and I just wanted to thank you and your family for everything you have given to this community,” said Frohlich.
Absolon was also given a ceremonial gift on her way out by Frohlich.
“You were set on making Victor a better place and Victor is a better place from when you first sat down. We really appreciate that and wanted to thank you,” the mayor concluded.
The first agenda item on the new council’s plate was the Joint Powers Agreement with Teton County for enhanced law enforcement services. City Attorney Herb Heimerl presented the agreement.
The most current agreement between the two parties expired at the end of September 2021. The county continued to provide law enforcement services while a new agreement was being worked out.
In a TVN report detailing Driggs’ agreement and the beginning of Victor’s interest in a deal, the Teton County Sheriff’s Office and Driggs approved a $45,000 agreement with the county that didn’t include prosecutorial services. The Driggs agreement went into effect on Oct. 6, 2021.
The City of Victor’s deal, which will also not include prosecutorial services, is for $81,000. It will include basic and enhanced law enforcement services similar to the Driggs Agreement. Under the last agreement, Victor paid $53,000 but received less coverage than they get under the new agreement.
“We worked out something in the middle which is a small bump from what we pay now in the aggregate, and it will provide us a level of service that we’re comfortable with at the staff level, theoretically 20 hours a week,” said Heimerl.
In addition to typical forms of police work such as responding to 911 calls, the enhanced services will include 20 hours of dedicated patrol time as well as proactive patrolling, traffic enforcement, community crime prevention undertaking, and special event services (Music on Main being the largest).
TCSO will maintain sole discretion of patrol activities they perform, but the city can voice concern over specific patterns such as speeding problem areas. Victor will receive quarterly reports from the sheriff’s office that will shed light on crucial crime-related information.
“We’ve never had an agreement that’s talked about keeping track of metrics such as arrests, stops, charges, and we also have never really had any input with regard to how the prosecutorial function has happened,” said Heimerl.
“The biggest thing for me is I don’t like to make any decision without information,” said Mayor Frohlich. “This allows us to gather that information for a full year.”
Councilwomen Emily Sustick and Amy Ross, who is the newly-elected council president, volunteered to form a subcommittee that will receive the reports from the sheriff’s office. Sustick will also act as a liaison between the two parties.
There was plenty of work to do to reach the agreement, with the county prosecutor, sheriff, and chief deputy.
“Bailey (Smith) and I really worked on this with Clint (Lemieux) and Bridger (Smith) a lot,” said Heimerl. “It feels like we’re getting these extra services that we didn’t get before with not much of an increase in price.”
Helping pay for that increase will be Victor’s voter-approved lodging tax increase, certified at the last city council meeting on Dec. 15.
Although Victor had $88,650 budgeted for law enforcement this year, the budget will likely have to be amended. The agreement with the county does not include prosecutorial services but the budget for law enforcement spending does.
Victor and Sam Angell, who prosecutes for the City of Driggs, are likely to come to an agreement for prosecutorial services.
“Once that (prosecutorial) agreement is finalized, which is pretty much verbally there, it’s just a matter of getting it in front of council,” said Mayor Frohlich.
If things need to change the contract has plenty of flexibility. Its term is up Sept. 30, 2022 (to end the day before the next year’s fiscal budget starts), but essentially is month-to-month due to the fact it can be terminated by either party with 30 days’ notice.
That flexibility was apparent in negotiations, especially with County Prosecutor Smith.
“Bailey has made it very clear that she is willing to negotiate and be flexible moving forward just as we are,” said Frohlich.
City attorney Heimerl stated that it would be a bad time for the council to stall the progress made in negotiations.
“This would be a bad time to break it off it feels like when we finally negotiated something that feels like we’re to get some feedback,” said Heimerl.
The council approved the agreement unanimously.
Round Ups
The last agenda item of the night was a resolution to increase the spending power of the mayor and city administrator in regards to contracts, emergency purchases, and grant applications.
It increases the spending limit of the mayor and city administrator from $5,000 to $10,000. It also establishes reporting requirements for what they spend.
The main purpose of the resolution is to give more freedom for the mayor and administrator to deal with unexpected expenses. This issue came to light when a city dump truck’s hydraulic telescoping cylinder needed repairs that were more than the $5,000 limit. The mayor had to declare a public works-related state of emergency to unlock the necessary funding.
“When we tried to find out what the actual authority is we were unable to find any source document which established what the spending authority was,” said interim city administrator Troy Butzlaff.
Butzlaff had to dig into past city council meeting minutes to find what the actual spending authority of the mayor/city administrator was.
“We did some further research and eventually found that in the minutes of the March 19, 2020 city council meeting the council did establish a $5,000 spending authority of the mayor and the city administrator,” said Butzlaff.
The resolution was passed unanimously with an amendment, that being that the resolution would be brought back to council each year by the city clerk to inform future new council members of the spending authority.
Also of note in the meeting was the approval of the Memorandum Of Understanding with the Teton County Joint Housing Authority for setting terms and conditions for the long-term lease of the Sherman Park land that will be used for an affordable housing project.