Screen Shot 2022-11-07 at 12.50.37 PM.png

A preliminary mock-up of the planned Victor Public Works facility. Teton West out of Rigby, ID is expected to be contracted to build the gabled CBC metal building. 

At its October 26th regular city council meeting the Victor city council approved a 5-year annual appropriation lease with Zion Bank to fund the construction of a new Public Works facility.

At the end of July council chose between 3 different leasing options, eventually deciding to pursue a principal-deferred 5-year annual appropriation lease with Zion Bank.

