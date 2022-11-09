At its October 26th regular city council meeting the Victor city council approved a 5-year annual appropriation lease with Zion Bank to fund the construction of a new Public Works facility.
At the end of July council chose between 3 different leasing options, eventually deciding to pursue a principal-deferred 5-year annual appropriation lease with Zion Bank.
The first interest payment of $23,599 will be due on April 14th of 2023. Subsequent interest payments of $22,136 (2024), $16,915 (2025), $11,490 (2026), and $5,855 (2027) will be due on the 14th of each year’s April.
Each year’s principal payment will be due on the 15th of each October; $289,125 in 2023, $290,588 in 2024, $295,809 in 2025, $301,234 in 2026, and $306,869 in 2027.
The lease is tax-exempt (which reduces the interest rate) and carries a fixed interest rate of 3.89%. The city will be borrowing $1.4 million through the lease, the expected cost of the new facility.
“While the financing structure the City is using is documented as a lease, it is similar to a loan. The City will own the facility at the end of the lease, and the lease can be paid-off early. The reason the financing is structured as a lease and not a loan is to accommodate the fiscal funding restrictions imposed under state law. Because of this, neither the lease nor the lease payments are considered debt,” reads the financing item’s staff report.
Because the city will technically not be holding debt, voter approval is not required.
“The big picture is the city is doing this mainly because this structure has been deemed by the Idaho Supreme Court to not be debt under the Idaho constitution and therefore the city doesn’t need to receive voter approval,” said Chelsea Porter, Victor’s contracted bond counsel from Hawley-Troxell law.
County attorney Herb Heimerl, although not present at the meeting, has been involved in overseeing the transaction.
“Herb has also been reviewing transaction documents for the city, more specifically from the city’s general counsel standpoint, as opposed to our debt/bond/tax exemption standpoint,” said Porter.
A 5-year ground lease was also attached to the resolution which contained the annual appropriation lease.
“The ground lease, which is attached to the resolution, the city will lease the bare land to Zion (Bank) and therefore Zion will upfront pay the lease for 5 years. They will deposit the $1.4 million into an escrow account as prepaid rent under the ground lease,” said Porter.
The ground lease will terminate upon final payment from the city, or if the city prepays the remainder of the principal and interest after giving 30 days’ notice to Zion. The lease’s term starts on November 9th of each year, and the city has to renew the lease by that time.
“In the appropriation lease where Zion leases the property back to the city, and the city builds its improvements (the new facility), the city has to affirmatively renew the lease every year. The lease term will start on Nov. 9th which we have determined to be the closing date of the transaction,” said Porter.
The only adjustment to the original financing package presented in July was a slightly increased interest rate, jumping from 3.4% to 3.89%.
“The only thing that has changed is the interest rate,” said Troy Butzlaff, Victor’s Special and Capital Projects Manager.
“It has been slightly adjusted due to market conditions right now affecting interest rates, we looked at a 3.4 interest rate for the 5-year term now we are looking at a 3.89 for the 5-year term. It wasn’t that great of an interest rate adjustment, but it was a slight adjustment in the interest rate,” said Butzlaff.
Councilwoman Emily Sustick asked about what would happen if the construction costs came in over the $1.4 million estimate.
“It seems like quite frequently these days that things end up costing more than we anticipate so I just want to be thoughtful about that so that we are considering it,” said Sustick.
Butzlaff and Porter both stated that as a valid concern and offered potential solutions.
“Because you have the option to non-renew, you could arguably non-renew and at that point, the project would remain as is and it would be up to Zion to relet the premises as is or take on finishing the project themselves if they chose to do so before reletting it to someone else,” said Porter. “If you didn’t finish the project and continued to renew the lease you would perhaps be paying for something that wouldn’t be utilized for the city.”
“It is a valid concern,” said Butzlaff. “In that case, we would have to introduce city funds into the project to pay the difference. This financing is being done specifically for the $1.4 million so if the project exceeds $1.4 million we would then have to find other sources of funds to pay for the difference.”
Additionally, Butzlaff mentioned that other funding sources could be used as it is a water and wastewater-related project.
“Because this is supportive of our water and wastewater services we could infuse enterprise funds money into the construction if we exceed the $1.4 budget. We have other options that we can explore but I am hoping we can stick to the $1.4 million budget,” said Butzlaff.
Victor plans to pay off the lease with the sale of its current Public Works facility, which the city has outgrown. If the city is unable to sell the current Public Works facility, which is a big “if”, it will have to dip into Local Option Tax funds, wiping out a large chunk of the city’s income.
The bidding process for the 32 Elm St. facility hit its deadline the day after the October 26th city council meeting on October 27th at 2:00 PM. No sale or acceptance of a bid on the old 32 Elm St. facility has yet been announced.
Victor is expected to approve contracting with Teton West of Rigby to construct the new facility at its regular city council meeting tonight. Look for a story focusing on the contracting agreement in the November 16th TVN.
