On June 23, the Victor City Council voted to reconsider, and uphold, the approval of the Broulim’s zoning request, thereby opening up the application to a petition period.
Earlier this month, a property owner who lives across the street from the old Victor Elementary School has submitted a request to the City of Victor for a reconsideration of the Broulim’s rezone, which was approved on May 26. Broulim’s sought the rezone in order to build a 20,000 sq. ft. grocery store with housing units on the second story.
The resident that submitted the application for reconsideration now has 28 days (from June 23) to petition and gather signatures for a judicial review of the original May 26 decision.
Going into the meeting Victor city attorney Herb Heimerl recommended that the council reconsider and approve the original decision to open the 28-day petition window.
If the city had not acted on the reconsideration application a statutory 60-day window would have had to have been completed before the petition period could start.
According to Idaho Code 67-6535, “The twenty-eight (28) day time frame for seeking judicial review is tolled until the date of the written decision regarding reconsideration or the expiration of the sixty (60) day reconsideration period, whichever occurs first.”
During the council meeting, Heimerl told of the difficulty of getting the rezone finalized. The planning and zoning commission deliberated over the application for three months before forwarding a recommendation to the city council.
“This is one of the longest and most considered applications we have taken,” said Heimerl. “It’s very difficult to challenge successfully, especially in a place like southeast Idaho.”
Victor Mayor Will Frohlich stressed the thoroughness of the council’s process and elaborated on how much commitment went into the original decision.
“You can definitely see both sides of the story,” said Frohlich, “But for what the community wants this is the absolute best outcome and fit.”
“I feel for the folks that live across the street,” the mayor continued. “At the end of the day no matter how difficult these decisions are you do need to think about how much time and resources we have put into ReEnvision Victor and how much participation was there, how that steered us to come to our decision.”
The city council also looked at potentially cracking down on fireworks over the 4th of July due to the danger associated with the current drought Teton Valley is in. This issue will be discussed with the county commissioners and is viewed as a “big concern’’ to the council.
Other items discussed during the June 23 meeting included work on Victor’s city budget, an amendment to the Mountain Bike the Tetons Memoriam of Understanding regarding the Victor pump track/bike park, and a discussion on riparian buffer zones between streams/rivers and local development. All items will be discussed further at future meetings.