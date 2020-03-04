Resort operations director says rider numbers have exploded
The new Victor City Council members took an opportunity last week to revisit a funding request from Grand Targhee Resort to help support the cost of regular bus service to the south end of the valley.
The resort has historically housed its seasonal employees in Driggs but this year employees are living at Teton Valley Resort in Victor, so Grand Targhee started offering buses between Victor and the resort for its workers. From there it made sense to add hourly shuttle service on the south end to accommodate the public as well as employees. The shuttle is funded primarily through a federal grant that’s facilitated by START, the Jackson transit authority, but that grant did not include funding for Victor service this season. That means the resort is bearing the full cost of fuel and vehicle maintenance for the added mileage. Late in 2019, Greg Mottashed, the resort base operations director, asked the city council for $9,000, around half of the fuel costs for the Victor stops. Two council members opposed the funding, saying they didn’t want to subsidize a private business. Because Mayor Jeff Potter supported the initiative, he decided to authorize a $2,500 payment for services from the city’s resort tax fund. Public transit is one allowed use for those taxes.
With an administration change after last November’s election, Councilwoman Molly Absolon requested that the new council consider the request again. Last week Mottashed again appeared before the council, now composed of Absolon, Emily Sustick, and Amy Ross (the city is in the process of filling the fourth seat), to present some more information on the success of the expanded shuttle service so far.
“Growth was beyond our expectations by quite a bit,” Mottashed told the council. “We’ve had the great problem of overcrowded buses and public ridership far beyond what we expected.”
He added that the program generally grows by around ten percent each year, but that in December of 2019, ridership increased by 60 percent. This January saw over 9,000 rider trips, surpassing the previous record month for ridership, last January, when the buses carried around 6,600 riders.
“We’ve created a monster,” Mottashed admitted. He said there have been a few instances of riders being turned away because the buses were too full. That’s why the resort has barely advertised the service. His department is working to address the growth by applying for grants for more buses to allow tighter frequencies and alleviate congestion at peak times, and START is working the new ridership numbers into future federal funding requests.
“START is very surprised, pleasantly surprised, by the ridership,” he said. “We’re thinking down the road to grow and benefit the whole valley. We’ll be eligible for a lot more state and federal level funding...The only downside is that it takes time for those to kick in. A stopgap in the middle is what we’re working on right now.”
Sustick asked him whether the resort would end Victor service if employee housing moved back to Driggs. Mottashed said that at this point the resort feels strongly enough about valley-wide service to continue offering Victor stops. He hinted that other changes could be in the works as well, including summer shuttles. For now, service will end when the resort closes in April.
The city funds other programs it considers social services, including the animal shelter, Teton Valley Foundation, and the Teton Regional Economic Coalition. The city used to fund the Idaho Falls-based transit authority TRPTA, Absolon pointed out, before the organization abruptly shut down and filed for bankruptcy last year.
“[TRPTA] kept asking for more and more [money], but their ridership numbers were really minuscule,” Absolon said. “I feel as if this has more potential to take off because it’s a regular schedule.”
According to reports from bus drivers, there are riders using the shuttle as a means to travel between Victor and Driggs, and quite a few children are taking the bus to the resort. Still, over three quarters of Victor riders are resort employees. Because of that, the councilors decided to only allot an additional $2,500 for shuttle services, bringing the city’s total commitment to $5,000.
