The Victor City Council unanimously confirmed the appointment of Kimberly Kolner as Planning and Zoning Director during its meeting on Nov. 13. Kolner will start at the city in mid-January.
With over 12 years of experience, Kolner comes to Victor from the Midwest region of Northern Illinois. Most recently, she was the Planning Manager/Zoning Enforcement Officer for the County of McHenry, a suburban/rural area outside of Chicago with approximately 308,000 residents. There, she participated in planning efforts regarding water resources, local food, regional water ways, and technical projects such as text amendments to the zoning ordinance and a neighborhood rezoning project. Previously, she worked for a private consulting firm that specializes in land use litigation and the City of McHenry where she performed a technical rewrite of their Comprehensive Plan.
Kolner has a bachelor’s degree in Urban and Regional Planning from the University of Illinois. While attending college Kolner took classes regarding sustainable planning and historical preservation. She also sat on the Board of Directors of the Alumni Association as the student representative of the Urban/Champaign Campus. Kolner is looking forward to the work as well as the recreational opportunities in the area. She will be moving soon with her husband and two children, who all enjoy the outdoors.
