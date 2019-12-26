Judge Faren Eddins was assigned to the Myrna Izaguirre case after Judge Jason Walker voluntarily disqualified himself early this week.
When reached, Judge Walker did not wish to comment on why he disqualified himself.
Izaguirre, 43, has been charged with two counts of misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter stemming from the June 2019 car accident that killed valley residents Dory Puglisi, 8, and Madi Quissek, 45, near Tetonia.
Another preliminary hearing for the case has been scheduled for Jan. 14, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at the Teton County Courthouse.
One count of vehicular manslaughter can carry up to a year in jail, up to $2,000 in fines and possible child support and the suspension of a driver’s license.
Izaguirre has retained defense attorney Kyle G. Hansen of the Law Office of Kyle G. Hansen in Idaho Falls.
Judge Eddins is a former partner with Moulton Law in Driggs. The Seventh Judicial District Magistrates Commission appointed Eddins in August 2018 as the new Fremont County Magistrate Judge following Judge Gilman Gardner’s retirement.
