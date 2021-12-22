“There it is, the Griswold family Christmas tree,” said Clark Griswold, lamp enthusiast.
These words, to those that know them well enough, signify the beginning of the end for Clark and the Griswolds in 1989’s National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.
This classic scene expertly, and satirically, represents the spirit of hunting down your own tree.
However, there are many unexpected complexities to following in Clark’s footsteps, as his family hysterically found out.
Forester Avery Beyer of Caribou-Targhee National Forest can attest to these, and other trends he’s seen in Teton Valley’s appetite for tree permits.
“We have a pretty large variation year-to-year,” said Beyer. “Going back over the last 12 years and we vary anywhere from 400 to around 800 around the valley, so it’s highly variable.”
This year Beyer said CTNF has felt a little bit of an increase.
“My gut, the feeling from looking at the numbers right now, we’re maybe average, maybe a little bit above average,” said Beyer.
There are three different ways that prospective tree hunters can buy permits. You can buy CTNF tree permits from Teton Valley businesses Yostmark, Peaked Sports, and Victor Emporium. Permits are also available via a walk-up window at the Teton Basin Ranger District offices in Driggs, as well as online through CTNF.
Of course, the other way to acquire a Christmas tree is to buy one from an area retailer.
While demand has seen some increase in CTNF tree permits, Carrie Baysek, retail manager at MD Nursery, can attest to a rather large demand on the lot.
“Fast and furious,” said Baysek of the sales this year. There were only a couple of lower-grade trees left unsold at MD at the time.
“We sold a majority of our trees in the first two weeks,” said Baysek. “Usually that doesn’t happen, and I ordered 30% more than I usually get.”
Complicating matters is the fact that Teton Valley residents are also wanting bigger trees.
Baysek put it simply: “Bigger trees, because of bigger homes.”
The general lack of supply and increased prices are some things that are affected by both grower’s inventory and transportation.
“We’ve been using the same grower for about 20 years, as long as I’ve worked here, and he’s just been doling out the trees,” said Baysek. She mentioned the grower is trying their best to split inventory as evenly as they can between customers. “It’s kind of like we just keep our fingers crossed and hope for the best.”
Freight costs, not to mention a less than ideal delivery destination, also are affecting prices.
“We’re at the end of the line so everything we’ve been getting there’s a freight surcharge on there too,” said Baysek. “There’s freight (which includes fuel costs), and a freight surcharge so that’s been a big factor in pricing too.”
Baysek said that MD had also seen demand in prior years fluctuate based on something you wouldn’t think about right away; snow.
“When I first started here we noticed that if it wouldn’t snow, a lot more people would go cut their own tree because they could still drive on the roads,” said Baysek.
Baysek attested that this trend has been bucked this year and made an educated guess as to what the cause may be.
“That’s not the case anymore as it didn’t really snow this year, people could have easily gone and cut their own, but they still were buying them,” said Baysek. “That trend might point to not as many ‘do it yourselfers’.”
Considering that CTNF hasn’t seen a decrease in its permits, it is safe to say there are mixed signals in the complex Christmas tree market.
One thing is for sure, however, and that is people prefer their trees to be made of wood, not plastic.
“I feel like everybody wants to cut trees more, and they want the nursery-grown look,” said Baysek. “I think what the thing is with living in a mountain town is that people envision a fresh cut tree in their home.”
While certain things are unclear on how many Christmas trees are being sold or cut in the valley, the reasons for having a real tree remain constant.
CTNF’s Beyer pointed towards the activity as a bonding experience, not only with loved ones and friends but also with nature.
“We allow this to happen so people can get out and recreate and enjoy the forest,” said Beyer. “Within that half million acres around Teton Valley, cutting down 800 trees is really just a drop in the bucket.”
Cutting down those 800 or so trees is negligible when it comes to the size of the forest, but therein lies a small, but constant effort to help improve the forest’s health.
Beyer pointed towards a defoliating spruce bark worm, and how Christmas tree hunters help combat that.
“The most common trees that people cut for Christmas trees around here are subalpine fir and Douglas fir which are their favored sources,” said Beyer.
Beyer also looks at the permits as a “public assist” when looking at wildfire fuel reduction efforts.
“These are small trees in the understory, to a certain level those are the trees that are some of the things we consider fuels in forest fires,” said Beyer.
When going out to hunt for your tree, be sure to research and follow CTNF guidelines and only hunt for trees in CTNF designated areas. Interacting with and growing, not harming, the forest’s health is the reason it is allowed by CTNF.
“When it comes down to it people only take care of things that they love and so poking around in the woods hunting for Christmas trees just helps them appreciate it,” said Beyer. “That’s something that they then treasure and care for more.”