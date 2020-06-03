There was little fanfare on Friday, May 29 when 75-year-old Packsaddle resident Pete Oslund donated his hundredth pint of blood in the Tetonia LDS church, but an uneventful blood draw is generally preferable.
Oslund first donated blood when he was 20 years old. He didn’t set out to give the equivalent of over 12 gallons of blood during his lifetime, but once he hit 80 pints, he figured he might as well decide on a good stopping place, and 100 pints seemed reasonable.
He hasn’t always donated to the Red Cross; in the past he has given at work-related drives and as part of drives to help a community member with a surgery. His most memorable donation happened when he was in Marine Corps boot camp. He and the other recruits were given a choice: give blood or join the staff sergeant on a run.
Number 100 was notable in one way: “I’ve never had to wear a mask while I gave blood before,” Oslund said. Donors and volunteers alike were wearing personal protective equipment, a result of enhanced safety guidelines due to coronavirus.
With over 50 years of donations behind him, Oslund knows the donor questions by heart, and has learned to follow the guidelines, stay hydrated, and avoid vigorous exercise. His blood type is A positive, the second most common type.
He isn’t certain that his hundredth pint will be his last.
“The need for blood hasn’t ever gone away,” he said. “So I might keep giving.”
