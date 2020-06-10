The community’s desire for a motocross track in the valley has been a recurring theme for years; the demand is high and several individuals and groups have taken a swing as it, but as of yet no track has materialized. Enter Donnie McBath, an enthusiastic rider who’s putting a lot of energy into a new push for a track.
McBath, a Victor resident who works in Jackson, grew up on a big farm where as a kid he was allowed to put in courses with a tractor and ride dirt bikes and four-wheelers with his buddies. He often travels long distances to ride and race, and sees the potential for a motocross park in Teton Valley. When he posed the question on Facebook, he was flooded with hundreds of comments and messages. The general consensus, he found, is that people want a track here.
“It’s definitely needed in the region,” McBath said. “This is Teton Valley. We have more fun here than anywhere else. There are so many people who have dirt bikes around here, and they do so much trail riding, but there’s no rideable track.”
McBath isn’t the first person to take this on. A group of riders including Josh Richardson, Devin Mocur, and Dan Daniels approached the fair board in 2018 about building a track at the fairgrounds, and Richardson eventually joined the board. Although the group met several times with the county commissioners, the process stalled out as the fair board pursued other priorities. Skyliners Motor Club has also invested energy in the idea.
The matter always comes down to a question of location. Earlier this year, Aaron Powers of Powers Excavating Inc offered his time and equipment to the county if the commissioners could provide a good site. The commissioners briefly discussed the idea and requested a rundown of possible locations from the public works department. County GIS manager Rob Marin prepared an overview of the available county-owned or Bureau of Land Management parcels that weren’t close to residences, valuable natural resources, or future building sites.
McBath approached the county soon after Powers did, and when he laid eyes on the list of sites, one stood out to him: the 37-acre county-owned gravel pit in Felt.
“Gravel pits make great tracks,” he said. “It’s the perfect location. It’s out of the way, with pristine soil, water access, and amazing scenery. The biggest challenge will be to make sure it’s as sustainable and environmentally conscious as possible. I’m very confident that everyone will be super happy with it.”
Public works director Darryl Johnson didn’t share McBath’s confidence about the site. He told the county commissioners at their meeting on June 8 that he wasn’t sure if an active gravel mining operation could share space with a motocross park. McBath said he has a business and operations plan completely worked out, however, so he will further discuss those plans with Johnson before presenting to the BOCC.
Dan Daniels, a rider and parent to three young racers, said it would be phenomenal to have a track in the valley. His family puts in 40,000 miles per year just traveling to motocross tracks, most of which are between five and ten hours from Teton Valley. The closest track, Noise Park in Idaho Falls, has closed due to COVID-19, while the track in Pocatello reopened last month under new ownership but is only open on Tuesday afternoons and Saturdays.
“Our family is 100 percent invested in motocross, primarily because it lets us spend time with our kids,” Daniels said. “It’s so cool to see the look on a kid’s face when they’re on a motorbike.”
McBath agreed that providing a kid-friendly track was a big priority.
“I want my nephew and niece to be able to rip around there when they visit from Boise,” he said. “I want to target women on dirt bikes and promote free track lessons and AMA courses. At the end of the day I want it to be a track where people can progress and learn.”
There was once a riding area near the transfer station east of Driggs, but when the area began to see more residential development, the track shut down. Daniels acknowledged that neighbors often don’t appreciate the noise and dust generated by a track.
“I think there would be a ton of support from the community, it just comes down to finding the right location,” Daniels said. “It’s really difficult to do, almost disheartening. The amount of joy and benefit that comes out of it--it’s so worth it, even if it’s hard to get over that hurdle.”
Daniels said that developing a track is a big undertaking. Beyond the initial construction, it will require constant maintenance and a reliable water source. He noted that if the valley had a track, it could be used as a snocross track in the winter.
According to McBath, no fewer than four excavation companies have reached out to express their support for the venture.
“The response has been stoked,” he said. “People are offering to donate equipment and volunteer hours. It’ll have to be a community effort to get this huge ball rolling.”
McBath has started a Facebook page called Teton Motocross where he posts frequent updates on the process. He said he’s a very persistent person who’s fully committed to making it happen.
“I’m not a thumb twiddler. I say, go big or go home. I’d love to be breaking ground by the 4th of July.”
