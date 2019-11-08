Idaho mayors continually put their best foot forward in October during the Mayor’s Walking Challenge, meaning $68,000 will be distributed to Idaho cities in the coming weeks. It’s the largest total in the six-year history of the Mayor’s Walking Challenge, a program put on by the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health to help shine a spotlight on the importance of children being physically active.
Mayors were challenged to walk an average of 10,000 steps per day in October. Mayor Gloria Hoopes of Tetonia, Mayor Hyrum Johnson of Driggs, and Mayor Jeff Potter of Victor were among the 68 who completed the challenge, earning $1,000 for their community that can be used to help encourage children to be active via programs or projects. Physical activity and access to healthy foods are two key factors in keeping kids healthy in a time when one in three Idaho children are either overweight or obese.
“We thank all of the mayors who participated and congratulate those who set great examples for their communities by walking at least 10,000 steps per day,” said Kendra Witt-Doyle, Executive Director, Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health. “We appreciate the commitment of Idaho mayors who want their communities to be healthier for everyone.”
Many of the participating mayors were rewarded with bonus steps for visiting schools and walking with children and reminding them how important it is to be physically active. Some mayors walked with every school or class in their city.
