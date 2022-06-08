The owner of five acres on the south end of the valley is seeking a rezone in order to build a ten-unit vacation rental complex north of Teton Springs just within the city limits of Victor.
In late 2021, Esh Premier Properties LLC, based out of Pennsylvania, purchased the property, which is sandwiched between Golf Vista Estates II and Painted Skies Subdivision. The land is currently zoned RS-16, or residential single family with a minimum lot size of 16,000 square feet. The owner has applied to the City of Victor for a rezone to residential cluster, a rural zone that, according to city code, is intended for single family uses at a density not to exceed one unit per 2.5 acres, with clusters allowed in exchange for preserved open space.
The residential cluster zone allows seasonal rental cabin use for more than five units with a conditional use permit, which the owner would also need to seek before developing the property with the proposed ten 500-square-foot rental cabins. The property has access to S 500 W.
The application narrative reads: “There is a need for lodging options like this in this southwest area of the City of Victor. There is a somewhat similar lodging option to the north at Teton Valley Resort but this proposal is significantly less dense than TVR and intended to be more consistent with surrounding uses and less impactful.”
Very few commercial uses are allowed in the residential cluster zone, aside from bed and breakfasts and small day cares. However, seasonal rental lodging is considered a recreational use rather than a commercial use in Victor’s code.
The Victor Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on the rezone on Thursday, June 16 at 7 p.m. and will provide a recommendation to the city council, which will be the decision maker on the rezone. Community members can speak during the hearing or can submit comment by June 9 to kimberlyk@victorcityidaho.com.