The US Forest Service has teamed up with Teton County Fire and Rescue to test out a new wildfire early detection system.
The system is based around a 360-degree, high-resolution panoramic camera fixed near the cell towers on Relay Ridge, located in the Big Hole mountain range west of Driggs.
The camera is a product of PanoAI, a San Francisco-based startup. The company has garnered national acclaim for its efforts in wildfire detection and response systems.
The system essentially streamlines the process of reporting fires to local authorities. The camera works by continually scanning the landscape and picking up smoke plumes if a fire is present.
An alert is relayed to an operator at PanoAI headquarters, who will validate if there is a potential fire. If it is deemed there is a possible wildfire start, local authorities will be contacted and advised of the wildfire start and given either a legal description of the location or GPS coordinates.
Fire managers and chiefs can then begin strategizing and making tactical decisions.
The traditional system that has been in place for many, many years relied upon an initial 911 call by someone who first sees a smoke column. From there, local authorities would have to drive out and validate the threat before strategic and tactical decisions could be made.
Teton County Fire Chief Mike Maltaverne said he’s very impressed by the system and the technological advances that are now coming into the world of wildland firefighting.
“That’s the beauty nowadays. Technology is starting to come into wildfire practices and suppression efforts and that is new. We have been doing things the same way for a long, long time,” said Maltaverne. “I can already start to make strategy and tactics decisions on the fly.”
USFS Zone Fire Management Officer Spencer Johnston elaborated on the range that this camera can cover.
“It’s picking up smokes all the way out to the Idaho Falls District BLM, the Menan buttes, and out towards the sand dunes there,” said Johnston. The camera can also look across a good portion of Teton Valley, and into some of the western foothills of the Teton Range.
According to Maltaverne, the first planned spot for the camera was on top of Fred’s Mountain at Grand Targhee Resort.
“We did look up at the top of Targhee, on top of Fred’s Mountain, but it just didn’t work. There was some interference up there and some connectivity issues,” said Maltaverne.
The technology, operational since early July according to Johnston, is being used under a demo contract to put the camera to the test. After a year of operation, the USFS and Teton County Fire will conduct a cost-benefit analysis to see if the technology is worth keeping around permanently.
If the asset is deemed worthy, Maltaverne would like to see a second camera installed for the purposes of triangulation which would make the system more accurate.
“In a perfect world, you’d have multiple cameras so you could triangulate. If you’re looking on one plane, looking out from the viewshed, that smoke column may be behind a ridge. It may be downslope from the camera where you might not be able to pick that depth perception up. If you have two cameras and you can triangulate from different angles, then you’ll be able to pinpoint it with a higher degree of accuracy,” said Maltaverne.
Johnston echoed that sentiment before suggesting that, even if it means losing the ability to triangulate, having another camera that would look further into the western aspects of the Tetons would be just as valuable.
“From Mike’s location, which I think would be a good benefit, is to have a good viewshed into the west slope of the Teton Range. That wouldn’t be triangulation, but it would give us a better viewshed into his place than the top of Relay. It has a pretty good reach (into the Tetons) from Relay, but (loses coverage due to) air quality and morning hours because you’re looking directly into the sun,” said Johnston.
The new system has already sent out two alerts to Maltaverne and other fire authorities across the region. Both were small agricultural fires, one just outside of Teton County in far eastern Madison County, the other near the small towns of Archer and Thatcher near the St. Anthony Sand Dunes.
While both ended up being very minor fires and easily contained, the system demonstrated its ability to alert responders more efficiently.
“Wildfires typically come in places that can be remote or difficult to access. Being able to have a camera on a ridge that can pinpoint that fire for me could save a significant amount of time versus us driving out there and confirming and making decisions,” said Maltaverne. “It’s a game changer.”
