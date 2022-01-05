If bad behavior continues, pets could lose Teton Canyon winter access
In what has become a frequent occurrence, Teton Basin District Ranger Jay Pence received yet another complaint last month about off-leash, out of control dogs in Teton Canyon.
In mid-December, a resident reported that two unleashed dogs had taken off after some mule deer and chased them up the north slope of the canyon, through the area that is closed all the winter to protect foraging wildlife. The dogs did not respond to their owners’ calls and returned eventually of their own accord.
“We hear this kind of thing a lot,” Pence said about the complaint. “Dogs come up continually as a concern, because there’s clearly a larger concentration of dogs in Teton Valley, and people can be a little lax about keeping control of their dogs. The National Forest is not a dog park.”
Pence explained that groomed winter trails such as Teton Canyon are considered recreation sites, meaning the Forest Service is allowed to enact and enforce dog restrictions.
At Teton Canyon and elsewhere in the Caribou-Targhee National Forest, dogs should be leashed at trailheads and in parking lots, and should remain leashed for at least 200 yards on any trail. When unleashed, the dogs should be under voice control, Pence emphasized.
As a dog owner himself, he has witnessed negative interactions in person.
“The 200 yards is intended to allow all dog owners and general public the ability to get out of the congested area before having to rely on voice control,” he explained. “If you ever have to say, ‘don’t worry, he/she is friendly’ as your dog is charging at another user or dog, then you should always have it on a leash until you can control it.”
While some users have suggested a bigger radius for the leash requirement, Pence said that no amount of leeway can fix failures in good training for either the dog or its owner.
“Unfortunately, it would be more effective to enforce a closure on entire trail,” he said, pointing to the Southern Valley trail network. The Forest Service closed that area to dogs during the winter in 2020 because of excessive amounts of waste as well as dangerous encounters between cross country skiers and canine companions.
Even though state regulations also prohibit dogs chasing big game, Pence said that more trailhead signage rarely helps because many users don’t read the signs. The Teton Basin District doesn’t have the resources necessary to constantly police trailheads, so Pence asks that owners take the responsibility upon themselves to practice good trail etiquette.
“A gentle nudge from their peers also helps,” he said. “When the majority follows the rules its pretty obvious when someone is not.”
Jess Farr, program director for PAWS, reminded users in a 2020 op-ed for the Teton Valley News that responsible recreating with a dog comes with other must-dos: bring bags and clean up poop, leave potentially fight-instigating toys like balls and frisbees at home, pay close attention to your dog on the trail, and keep a copy of your dog’s vaccination records on your phone in case there is an altercation or incident of some kind.
Dan Verbeten, the executive director of Teton Valley Trails and Pathways, hasn’t heard any complaints about dogs yet this winter, although he’s no stranger to the dog conversation. He said that many of the responsible recreation guidelines that TVTAP preaches apply to dog ownership: respect others, leave no trace, and make it better. As a dog owner himself, he feels a responsibility to train his dogs and choose when and where to recreate with them.
“As recreation in our area has increased, I have chosen differently on where I go with my pooch on a given time or day,” Verbeten said. He pointed out that two winter grooming venues, Teton Reserve and South Valley, are dog-free, for those who don’t want to encounter dogs.
“These are great alternatives and recognizing where to go based on your desired experience is important too,” he said.