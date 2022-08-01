Moose Fire (copy)

 Photo courtesy of U.S. Forest Service

Originally published July 30 on KTVB.COM.

SALMON — U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement and Investigations have determined the cause of the Moose Fire, which was first spotted July 17 and is now estimated at 43,226 acres, to be human-caused.