Update 1:50 p.m. The Teton County Sheriff's Office is reporting that the they have arrested the person who was the subject of a disturbance call in Tetonia earlier this morning. Further updates to this story will be posted shortly.
Tetonia residents in the area have been given notice that they may go about their day as planned.
----
The Teton County Sheriff's Office is currently responding to a disturbance on First and Central Ave in Tetonia. This call is currently on-going and the sheriff's office requests that residents in the area remain indoors and away from the scene until further notice.
Additional messages will be sent out with updates from the sheriff's office.
Currently the Madison County Sheriff's Response Team is working with the sheriff’s office to resolve the situation.
As for concerns for officer safety, the person barricaded in the home may have a firearm.
