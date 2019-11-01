The Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness gets another round of recognition with next week’s release of a commemorative quarter.
An unveiling event is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6 at the Salmon Junior-Senior High School.
U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, and U.S. Mint Director David Ryder are scheduled to attend. People will be able to buy rolls of quarters at the even. Entertainment will be provided by the Salmon High School Legacy Choir. The ceremony will stream live on the Forest Service’s Facebook page atwww.facebook.com/salmonchallisnf/.
In addition to the unveiling, officials from the U.S. Mint will host a public forum about the coin at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5 at the Sacajawea Center in Salmon. People can ask questions about the America the Beautiful coin program and offer ideas for future commemorative coins.
The quarter is the 50th release of the America the Beautiful Program, a 12-year initiative that honors 56 national parks and other national sites in the United States and its territories. The program began in 2010 and will end in 2021. The quarters were issued in the order in which the national sites on them were officially established.
When designing the Frank Church River of No Return quarter, artist Emily Damstra said she was inspired by the treed mountains and rushing waterways the area is known for. She said she looked at hundreds of photos of the wilderness and consulted a park liaison to capture the look of the wilderness.
It was the liaison who suggested Damstra include a drift boat in the design.
Renata Gorden, the sculptor who helped build the quarter’s design, said the coin gave her a lot of opportunities to incorporate natural elements into its design.
“Every step of the sculpture process is important because you want a rock to feel like a rock,” said Gorden. “You want every form to feel like what it should be. This sculpt gave me the opportunity to do that.”
