The University of Idaho Teton County Extension office will be hosting a public open house on Monday, Dec. 9 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The Extension office is located at 235 S. 5th St. E. next to 5th Street Skate Park, south of E. Little Avenue/ Ski Hill Road in Driggs. Light snacks and refreshments will be served. The event is free and open to the public.
The open house will allow the public to learn about the University of Idaho Extension system, 4-H youth development, and Teton County programs focused on community food systems, horticulture/gardening, small farms, and community development.
In addition to learning about Adult Outreach Extension Programs, the public can also learn about the diverse 4-H clubs available to youth ages 5 to 18. Over 30 4-H clubs are offered in our county and include livestock clubs, gardening and beekeeping, archery/shooting sports, crochet, quilting, photography, art, leathercraft, vet science, cooking, sewing, and more!
Please register your child for 4-H now for the 2019/20 4-H year. Annual dues begin at $25 per year for Cloverbuds (ages 5-7) and $35-$40 per year for youth ages 8 and up (after January 1st, fees increase by $10). Learn more about University of Idaho Extension and 4-H at: http://www.uidaho.edu/extension or contact our county office at 208-254-2961 or teton@uidaho.edu.
About the University of Idaho:
The University of Idaho, home of the Vandals, is one of only 72 land-grant research universities in the United States. From its residential campus in Moscow, UI serves the state of Idaho through educational centers in Coeur d’Alene, Boise, Idaho Falls and Twin Falls, and Extension offices in 42 counties. Home to more than 11,000 students statewide, UI is a leader in student-centered learning and excels at interdisciplinary research, service to businesses and communities, and in advancing diversity, citizenship and global outreach. UI competes in the Big Sky Conference and Sun Belt Conference. Learn more: www.uidaho.edu.
