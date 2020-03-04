United Way of Idaho Falls and Bonneville County is accepting Letters of Intent from qualifying nonprofit organizations beginning March 1, 2020 through noon on March 13, 2020.
Community Investment Fund Grants are awarded to organizations with programs that fit the goals of United Way of Idaho Falls and Bonneville County in the areas of health, education and financial stability. Organizations must provide services to residents of and have a physical service delivery location in Eastern Idaho, including the counties of Bonneville, Clark, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison, and Teton.
Grant recipients must provide annual outcomes and demonstrate measurable results as part of the grant process. For information on requirements and how to apply go to www.unitedwayif.org/grant-process-2020.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.