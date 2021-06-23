Drivers traveling on Highway 31 from Teton Valley to Swan Valley may have noticed that large real estate signs have appeared in the flat meadows of the Pine Creek bench, in the long basin that demarcates the southern terminus of the Big Holes with the western Palisades range.
First listed in November of 2020 by Engel & Völkers Jackson Hole, the 85-acre property is for sale for $2.3 million. It straddles the highway at the mouth of Fleming Canyon and Mike Spencer Canyon, and is surrounded on every side by Targhee National Forest lands. Pine Creek flows through the private inholding, and moose can often be seen wandering through the adjacent marshes.
Listing agent Jim Hickey is excited about the property as a prospective haven for fly fishermen and sportsmen. “Pine Creek is one of the major spawning tributaries for Yellowstone cutthroat trout, which is the a keystone species of the South Fork of the Snake. To have that fishery in your backyard—it’s Shangri-La from a fisherman’s perspective. And you can walk out your back door onto public land.”
The property is actually comprised of five lots; there is one 22-acre lot on the west side of the highway and four lots of varying sizes on the east side. A buyer would be entitled to build a single-family house on each lot, but because the property is zoned for grazing and dry farming, more intensive development is not possible without a rezone.
In 1996, owner Allen Ball received approval from Bonneville County for the Forest Road Subdivision plat splitting the land into the five lots. Before the Ball family took ownership of the property in the early nineties, it had passed through several hands in the twentieth century. In the eighties, the Schoeneich family granted leases on the land to oil and gas companies that did some exploratory drilling mostly on public land up Mike Spencer Canyon. Although the Bonneville County GIS does not show the Fleming Canyon access (FS Road 270), which travels through the private inholding, as a public easement, in 1970 Karin Schoeneich did grant the Forest Service an easement, meaning access should be preserved under new ownership.
The land was first homesteaded in the early 1900s by Carl Jaeger, an immigrant from Prussia; Jaeger received his patent from the federal Land Office in Blackfoot in 1931.
There is a small abandoned house on the side of the Fleming Canyon dirt road but no records pertaining to it could be located. Please contact the Teton Valley News if you have information about the structure.
Andrew Ellett, owner of Engel & Völkers Jackson Hole, described the property as a very special find. He said that while some callers have made serious inquiries, especially this spring as the land “greened up” and showed its picturesque nature, many other people have called his brokerage out of sheer curiosity about the property.
The Teton Regional Land Trust is aware of the Pine Creek property, although the nonprofit doesn’t have any plans for it right now.
“We aren’t currently working with any conservation buyers on the property, although we have heard from some members of the public that are interested in seeing it protected,” Tamara Sperber, TRLT conservation director, wrote to the TVN in an email last month. “It is a great property and one that we would love to see conserved.”