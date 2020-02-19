After a unanimous recommendation of denial from the Teton County Planning & Zoning Commission, the national glamping chain Under Canvas informed the county planning department on Feb. 19 that it wished to withdraw its conditional use permit application.
The application for a resort with 90 glamping tents on the corner of Moose Creek Road and Old Jackson Highway received significant pushback from members of the community. Citizens expressed their concerns which included neighborhood compatibility, impacts to wildlife, natural resources, and water quality, increased traffic, wildfire hazards, and inadequate road infrastructure.
At the P&Z public hearing on Feb. 11, the commissioners decided the impacts from a large commercial campground were untenable in a low-density residential area that backs up to the Jedediah Smith Wilderness.
While the CUP application was due to go before the Teton Board of County Commissioners on March 9, on Feb. 19 the developer asked to withdraw the application.
