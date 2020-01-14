On Jan. 14 the Teton County Planning & Zoning Commission was scheduled to consider a conditional use permit for a 90-unit glamping resort at the mouth of Moose Creek Canyon, but that public hearing has been postponed because of extreme winter conditions that have shut down many valley roads and made travel unsafe.
The proposed location for Under Canvas Teton, a luxury campground that will be marketed to visitors of Grand Teton National Park, is a two-lot, 92-acre property on the corner of Old Jackson Highway and the gravel road leading to the Moose Creek trailhead.
By the submission deadline, the county had received over 80 comments about the application, mostly in opposition.
The county will soon announce the rescheduled meeting date. To see the complete application packet visit the county website.
