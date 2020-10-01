On Thursday, October 1, 2020 at approximately 10:16 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle, injury crash eastbound SH33 at milepost 141, in Driggs.
Gabrielle Migrants, 23, of Bozeman, MT, was westbound in a 1998 Subaru Forester. Thomas Coy, 62, of Alpine, WY, was eastbound in a 2019 Ford F450 box truck. The Subaru crossed the center line and struck the back axle of the Ford. The Ford rolled and came to rest in the eastbound lane of travel. The Subaru came to rest on the westbound shoulder.
Coy was wearing a seatbelt. Migrants was transported to Teton Valley Health Care in Driggs by ground ambulance. Coy went to the same hospital in a private vehicle. Both lanes we blocked for approximately 30 minutes, and the eastbound lane was blocked for an additional 2.5 hours.
The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.