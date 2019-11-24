East Idaho is expected to get hit by a strong two-day snowstorm on Wednesday and Thursday and a less powerful storm before then on Monday and Tuesday.
The big storm will enter East Idaho from the southwest with the first flurries falling on Wednesday morning and the snow continuing through Thursday night. There’s even a chance the snow could last into Friday in East Idaho.
The National Weather Service said East Idaho’s lower elevation areas, including Pocatello, Idaho Falls, Blackfoot and Rexburg, will most likely receive 2 to 4 inches of snow on Wednesday and Thursday, but up to 6 inches is possible in a worst-case scenario.
More snow is expected to fall on East Idaho’s higher elevations on Wednesday and Thursday with 5 to 7 inches of snow possible. The Island Park, Spencer, Montpelier and Soda Springs areas could receive the most snow in East Idaho from the storm.
The central Idaho mountains, including Hailey, Ketchum, Stanley and Challis, could see up to 12 inches of snow Wednesday morning through Thursday night as a result of the storm, according to the weather service.
The weather service said people should pay attention to forecast updates because the snowfall predictions for the central mountains as well as East Idaho could change as the storm approaches. The weather service said it’s letting people know about the Wednesday-Thursday storm now so they can make adjustments to their Thanksgiving travel plans.
Temperatures in East Idaho will drop this week as the big storm approaches. The storm is not expected to be packing high winds, so drifting and blowing snow is not expected to be a problem.
Before the big storm hits on Wednesday and Thursday, snow is in the forecast for East Idaho on Monday and Tuesday as a smaller storm passes through the region.
This weaker storm is expected to hit East Idaho starting Monday morning and will continue through Tuesday morning. The weather service said it is possible that snow from this storm could start falling on some of East Idaho’s mountain areas on Sunday night.
East Idaho’s lower elevations are expected to receive up to an inch of snow while the higher elevations could receive 3 to 6 inches of snow from this less powerful storm.
The weather service has not yet declared any winter weather warnings or advisories in Idaho in anticipation of the two storms expected to hit the state this week.
However, winter storm watches are in effect in parts of Utah and Wyoming because of the winter weather in the forecast.
