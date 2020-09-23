Last week both the Teton Regional Land Trust and the Earthfire Institute announced the conservation of two separate Tetonia area properties that provide valuable wildlife habitat and migration connectivity.
On Sept. 17, the TRLT finalized a conservation easement on a large wetland complex at the head of Spring Creek north of its confluence with North Leigh Creek. A conservation easement is a permanent restriction on future development on a piece of land. The new easement will add an additional 110 acres of conserved land to the 200 acres already protected in that area. The wetlands and creeks are home to staging sandhill cranes and trumpeter swans, and are surrounded by rolling sagebrush-covered hills that offer winter range for elk and moose.
Nearby, the Earthfire Institute, a nonprofit wildlife sanctuary and rehabilitation center located in Tetonia, conserved 120 acres in the South Leigh Creek wildlife corridor. The lush riparian area of the creek east of Highway 33 is home to numerous migrating animals in winter months. The sale closed on Sept. 15 after Earthfire held a successful fundraising campaign and received a land loan to secure the $500,000 property. While the land is not in a conservation easement, the Earthfire board has voted to preserve the property in perpetuity.
These two puzzle pieces add to an essential migration corridor through the northern Tetons, said Kim Trotter, a local resident and the US program director of the Yellowstone to Yukon Conservation Initiative.
Trotter explained that Y2Y, a multi-national nonprofit, has worked with scientists to create a model of ecological connectivity from Yellowstone National Park to open spaces of central Idaho. The model shows how the landscape either “facilitates or impedes movement for plants and animals (or spores or anything, really)” through the region.
“The South Leigh corridor is in the top 10% of lands with high ‘ecological flow,’ or lands with high importance due to ecological connectivity, in the High Divide, meaning that the landscape characteristics and relatively low human disturbance make it important for wildlife movement,” Trotter said in an email to the Teton Valley News.
“Earthfire’s goal is to help us recognize our interdependence on the larger ecosystem within which we exist, moving us to more actively work to protect land and all forms of wildlife,” said Dr. Susan Eirich, founder and executive director of Earthfire. “Our survival depends on our ability to make realistic decisions based on how nature works. At Earthfire, we refer to this approach as a facet of reconnection ecology.”