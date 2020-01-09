Two men cited for trespassing on the Old Faithful Geyser in Yellowstone National Park in September were sentenced to jail time, fines, probation and a five-year ban from the park last month, the park reported Thursday.
Eric Schefflin, 20, of Lakewood, Colo., and Ryan Goetz, 25, of Woodstock, N.Y., pleaded guilty to trespassing on the thermal feature in court Dec. 5 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark Carman at the Yellowstone Justice Center in Mammoth Hot Springs, Wyo. The two were seen by park employees and visitors walking on the cone of the famous geyser about 8:30 p.m. Sept. 10, according to a park news release. The incident was reported to park dispatch and a ranger cited Schefflin and Goetz.
Kimberly Guilliams was visiting Old Faithful with her family that day when she saw the men leave the boardwalk and walk up to the geyser's opening, she told ABC's "Good Morning America" on Sept. 15.
She photographed the men's actions and reported them to park rangers.
"My family and I just couldn't believe what was happening," Guilliams told ABC. "They just didn't care and we couldn't believe that they thought that that was OK."
The sentence included 10 days of jail time, $540 in restitution, five years of unsupervised probation and a five-year ban from entering the park.
“Visitors must realize that walking on thermal features is dangerous, damages the resource, and illegal. Law enforcement officers take this violation seriously. Yellowstone National Park also appreciates the court for recognizing the impact thermal trespass can have on these amazing features,” said Chief Ranger Sarah Davis.
The park warns visitors that the ground in hydrothermal areas is fragile and thin, and there is scalding water just below the surface. It is illegal for visitors to leave boardwalks, and caution is urged around thermal features.
Learn more about safety in thermal areas at go.nps.gov/yellsafety.
