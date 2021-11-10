On Nov. 2, Teton Valley Trails and Pathways was recognized by the director of the Intermountain Region of the US Forest Service for its partnership with public agencies and shared stewardship of National Forest lands.
The Regional Forester Awards are given every year to employees, districts, or organizations within the 12-forest jurisdiction of the Intermountain Region. The last time a local received a Regional Forester Award was in 2017, when Jay Pence was named Ranger of the Year.
During the virtual awards ceremony, Caribou-Targhee National Forest Supervisor Mel Bolling presented the partnership award to TVTAP. He explained that for over 20 years, the small valley nonprofit has partnered with the Teton Basin District to build and maintain summer trails, groom winter trails, and provide a range of user amenities.
“As the valley’s recreational desires shifted and the area increased in national attention, their partnership allowed us to quickly adapt to changing needs and capitalize on different financial sources,” Bolling said.
He cited TVTAP’s many volunteer work days, extensive grant-writing, and paid year-round staff that support project development and implementation.
“We really appreciate the relationship and support provided by TVTAP,” Bolling said. “The impact they’ve made on the forest is just immense.”
TVTAP executive director Dan Verbeten in turn thanked Bolling and the staff of the Teton Basin office for their work and their approach to problem-solving in managing public land.
“As a very small organization—two full-time paid employees—we rely on these collaborations to help us achieve the work,” Verbeten said. “I also want to thank the hundreds of volunteers that we’ve worked with over the years. Their commitment to being active stewards of the land is noteworthy, and without their efforts I wouldn’t be here accepting this award on behalf of the organization.”
He also credited TVTAP program director Nick Beatty with taking on the lion’s share of volunteer coordination and supervision, as well as being the glue that holds everything together.
“It’s a cool thing,” Verbeten later said. He’s already focusing on preparations for a full winter of grooming, not to mention the usual grant-writing and fundraising. “It is a pretty big honor for the organization and all the volunteers that have helped work on the Forest Service lands.”
