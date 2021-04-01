The Teton Valley News is excited to announce the addition of a full-time astrologist to our small but sturdy staff. Shandra D’Altoid, the Country Clairvoyant, has been divining the future for as long as she could speak. She moved to the Tetons from Rhode Island and excited to make this place her home. Look for her insightful horoscopes in every paper published on the sixth Wednesday of alternating months.
Aries: Expect the unexpected. It could rain, it could snow, it could be windy, it could do all three. Happy Idaho spring.
Taurus: Tomorrow may bring big news and intriguing opportunities your way, but you’ll be skiing at Grand Targhee and you won’t have cell service. Oh well, next time.
Gemini: As a Gemini, you require variety in your day-to-day life. Consider getting take-out from a different Thai restaurant tonight.
Cancer: It’s been hard to focus on work the last few days, hasn’t it? Are you dreaming about gardening? Don’t do it, there are too many rocks in your yard.
Leo: This week, expect to encounter a great deal of opposition from just about every quarter. Should have thought about that before you converted your house into a vacation rental.
Virgo: Creativity is in the air! Take a Zoom art class from a local painter, or just watch Bob Ross reruns on Netflix.
Libra: Your love life will get back on track as soon as Music on Main starts up again, we promise.
Scorpio: Don’t make any hasty or drastic changes to your routine. Your border collie/Australian shepherd mix can’t handle the excitement.
Sagittarius: Prosperous times are on the horizon. Have you thought about investing in seed potatoes? We know a guy.
Capricorn: Feeling down? Resist the urge to abandon your wellness routine today and eat three huckleberry milkshakes from the Emporium.
Aquarius: If you’ve been struggling through a rough patch with a loved one recently, set things right today. Recognize them with a loving Community Page of Teton Valley Facebook post, but make sure you turn the comments off before anyone says anything off-topic or mean.
Pisces: Make time to reflect on your budget. Maybe buying a drift boat wasn’t the best way to spend your stimulus check, but at least it will make parking in Victor more challenging.
April Fools!