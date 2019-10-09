Every year, Teton Valley Community Recycling honors a community member or business making the most notable strides in the world of waste diversion and recycling. Past winners have included Teton Valley Community School; Teton County Solid Waste Manager Saul Varela; With The Grain Construction; and Victor Elementary Custodian Tom Marcum.
This year Teton Valley Foundation executive director Lauren “LB” Bennett was honored by TVCR for her role in not only in reducing plastic waste at Music on Main, but also for establishing a new local culture around event waste.
With a desire to reduce the impact of Music on Main, and some encouragement from Steve Kitto, owner of Liquid Hardware, LB took a chance by piloting a “beer cup rental” program in 2018.
Met with some skepticism and wanting to ensure that the program wouldn’t be rejected due to additional fees, LB collaborated with generous local businesses sponsors RAD Curbside and Spoons Bistro, to offer the cup rental at no cost to patrons. Each stainless-steel cups, loaned for a $10 deposit, was fully refundable at any point during the summer music series. Many patrons were so thrilled with the cups that bring them to restaurants and other community events – including TVCR’s Trash Bash!
After a wildly successful pilot, Bennett decided to go “plastic cup free” in 2019, completely eliminating the option of using a disposable plastic cup at Music on Main. This decision led to a reduction of 15,000 landfill-bound plastic cups in 2017 to zero cups in 2019! That is 600 pounds of unnecessary plastic waste no longer being generated.
What is even more inspiring is the cultural shift brought about by this one change. Now it’s no longer unusual to see families bringing their own dishes and utensils to events. Even vendors have embraced the change with some like Pinky G’s Pizzeria giving free pizza slices to patrons who bring their own plates in celebration of the Teton Valley Foundations waste reduction efforts. Other vendors have switched to more eco-friendly paper or cardboard plates over non-biodegradable styrofoam.
“The zero waste lifestyle is contagious when you realize that you don’t have to do it all at once, but just make small changes to reduce your footprint,” said Bennet. “It’s really easy to take small steps like bringing your own bag, using cloth napkins, refilling glass jars.” she said adding that she even planned her “green” wedding by choosing to rent and reuse everything rather than buying new or throwing anything away.
“It’s rare to find an individual who so effectively integrates their personal convictions into an entire community without ruffling any feathers,” said Iris Saxer, executive director of TVCR. “Our committee chose LB because she is an influencer in our valley and she shares our values of no unnecessary waste.”
Having “cheerleaders” who want to see a program like this succeed was really important to Bennett’s success.
“It’s easy to find skeptics, people who like the status quo and don’t want to change, but finding people who wanted us to succeed really made a difference, said Bennet”
With help from Liquid Hardware, Spoons Bistro, RAD Curbside, Grand Teton Brewery, and TVCR, a thriving beer cup rental will continue to thrive.
Other regional non-profits look to copy the model or just to borrow the beer mugs to help their community events create less waste. LB is an avid supporter of anyone trying to make “greener” choices and is happy to collaborate to help spread the idea and offer advice.
Congratulations Lauren Bennett and Teton Valley Foundation! Thank you for reducing waste and recycling right. We appreciate having folks like you in our community.
