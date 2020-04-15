The Teton Valley Foundation Board of Directors enthusiastically announced last week that seasoned program manager Amy Fradley will take the helm as interim executive director of the foundation.
“Amy has brought a wealth of knowledge, passion, and expertise to the foundation these past six years,” said Jenny Wade, TVF board president. “We are thrilled to have her take the reins during this time.”
Amy has 30 years of experience working in hospitality, property management, and event planning. Previous to her time with TVF, she held the position of Art Fair and Events Director for the Art Association of Jackson Hole.
Through her role as program manager, Amy has spearheaded the organization, planning, and booking of talent for the celebrated summer concert series, Music on Main. Amy has also played a key behind the scenes role to rink programing and management. Her years of experience coupled with a deeply rooted passion for music, recreation, and this community give her the tools to take on this next chapter.
“I have been proud to serve as Music on Main Program Manager for the past six years and I am both honored and excited to step up now, to see TVF through this unprecedented time in our history, for our organization and our community,” Amy Fradley says.
In the coming weeks, Amy and the TVF Board of Directors will be continuing discussions and plans for the upcoming summer, keeping in mind the current unparalleled situation amidst COVID-19 and the Governor’s statewide ordinances. Rest assured that we will inform the public on information pertinent to the series as it occurs.
“I look forward to the day when we meet again as a community at Music on Main, to start the healing together,” Amy said.
Founded in 2005, the Teton Valley Foundation was formed to make the good life in Teton Valley even better! We set out to create recreational and cultural programs that complement our outdoor rural lifestyle, making our towns as vibrant as the mountains that surround them. Our hope is that by bringing people together for incredible events and activities—from old timers, to new comers, to tourists, to families, to young transplants—we can build a sense of community, have just a little more fun, and create a positive economic impact on the Teton Valley.
