Every fall, Teton Valley Community Recycling hosts its annual fundraiser, the Trash Bash, celebrating all things Reduce, Reuse, Recycle in Teton Valley. Talented local fashion designers create elaborate gowns for the popular Trashion Show. The “Recycler of the Year” is named and celebrated, and there's a fun silent auction, raffle, and kid’s crafts. Sadly, due to COVID-19, the Trash Bash has been canceled this year.
Instead, TVCR has moved its fundraising auction on-line from Monday, Nov. 9 to Sunday Nov. 15, closing at 6 p.m. on “America Recycles Day.” There are dozens of fantastic items donated by your favorite local businesses who support TVCR's mission to promote waste reduction solutions in the community. This is a great time to bid on some fun items – from a 2020-21 Grand Targhee Ski Pass to Alpine Roasters coffee to gift certificates for everything from veterinary care to car care to massages and self-care. Register for the auction and browse the catalog where you will find something at every price point and for every person on your shopping list. The auction items will make great holiday gifts or provide essential services that you might need to prepare for winter, like a tire mount and balance.
Visit the TVCR website tetonrecycling.org and click the Register Now button for the Teton Valley Recycles Auction on the home page. Don’t feel like bidding? Donations of any amount are welcome and will support TVCR's work in reducing waste in Teton Valley. For more information contact Iris at tetonrecycling@gmail.com.