Teton Valley Aquatics is applying for a grant to install a temporary pool somewhere in Driggs so that the nonprofit can host swim lessons.
TVA received support from the Driggs City Council on Feb. 16 to pursue a CHC grant to buy a portable pool, with a pledge from the city to provide a site for the pool with the necessary amenities, as well as help securing additional infrastructure and off-season storage space for the structure.
In addition to its goal of eventually building an aquatic center in Teton Valley, TVA also has the mission of improving the safety and health of the community by offering affordable or free swim lessons, hosting water safety workshops, and building loaner life jacket stations at Teton River launch sites.
The organization has not been able to find a consistent facility for swim lessons, however; after temporarily using the Jackson recreation center, Green Canyon Hot Springs, and a few private pools in the valley, TVA did some research and determined that some other communities use portable pools for swim lessons.
The design and concept of a portable pool in Driggs has been approved by the Idaho Department of Health, as long as the pool is only used for swim lessons and is not available for open public swimming.
TVA board chair Barb Beller told the city council last Tuesday that developing the programs that TVA offers helps build a broad base of support. “Also we want to look ahead and have a good feeder of future employees for our facility by getting our young children trained and acquainted and excited about water. There really isn’t a good opportunity for that in the valley right now.”
She explained that a city park with restrooms, water, and power would be the ideal location for the pool. Both the Shoshoni Plains Phase IV Park and Lions Park in Driggs fit the criteria, although the city would need to complete construction on the Shoshoni restrooms first, at a cost of at least $30,000. Community development director Doug Self pointed out that the pool wouldn’t be as visible on the south side of Lions Park, leaving it open to possible vandalism. Council president August Christensen asked if portable restrooms were acceptable; Beller said they were and the council agreed that the central, visible Driggs City Park could be the best location in that case.
TVA also requested that the city cover the cost of utilities and fencing if possible, and help find a place to store the structure in the off season. While no city facilities have the necessary space, Christensen pointed out that most of the community’s storage facilities are owned by local residents who could be open to assisting the nonprofit.
The city council did not settle on a location but did sign a letter of support for TVA. The location will be finalized if the nonprofit is awarded the grant. TVA has also applied for two other smaller grants to make lessons affordable for all families.
Beller said that if TVA is successful in funding and building an aquatic facility, the portable pool could be donated to another small town in need.
“I think it’s a creative way to offer swim lessons in the valley, especially when there aren’t other options here,” Christensen said.