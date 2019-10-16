Join Teton Gravity Research, Grand Targhee Resort, and the Teton Valley Ski Education Foundation for some Pre-Season Stoke at the Spud Drive-In on Friday, October 25. Put on your best themed costume, bring your favorite candy to share, and get ready for a snow-packed showing of Teton Gravity Research’s newest film, “Winterland.” The movie features exhilarating footage of TVSEF freeride athlete Kai Jones, who backflips over the Spud truck in one segment.
Doors open at 5 p.m. for this family-friendly fundraiser, which includes games, costume contests, Trunk or Treating, and a raffle for some great prizes, including a season pass to Grand Targhee. Costume contest categories will have kids celebrating “The Best of Winter,” while adults can show off their “Best Vintage Ski/Snowboard Wear.” Groups can vie for “The Best Winterland Theme” and even cars get in on the judging, with an award for “The Best Trunk or Treat Décor.”
Pre-purchase tickets online at tvsef.org; at Broulim’s on Saturday, October 19 from 2-6 p.m.; or at the door. $15 per adult, $10 per teenager (13-17), or $40 per carpool; kids under 13 free. Admission includes a 2-for-1 Grand Targhee lift ticket voucher. Visit tvsef.org for more information.
Teton Valley Ski Education Foundation (TVSEF) has been the non-profit ski team in Teton Valley since 1978. Our mission is to provide an affordable ski/snowboard program for young athletes to meet their individual potential for excellence through education and opportunity for competition.
