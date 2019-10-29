In a rural, spread out community, Halloween trick-or-treating is not always a simple matter. While downtown Driggs businesses will hand out sweets on Thursday afternoon, in the local neighborhoods the chances of making a good candy haul are hit or miss.
That’s why every year residents of Brookside Hollow, a Victor subdivision, orchestrate the biggest Halloween event in the valley.
Organizer Jesse Fritsch didn’t like how car-centric Halloween was in the valley, so around five years ago she started working with her neighbors, city hall, and law enforcement to create a family-friendly block party.
It’s been a huge success, she said. A few houses on the main thoroughfare keep a tally of visiting kids and by the most reliable account, last Halloween over 580 kids trick-or-treated, up around 50 from the previous year and over 100 more than in 2017.
Residents aren’t expected to bear the financial burden of giving treats to all the valley’s children. Candy donations can be dropped off at the Emporium or at Broulim’s.
Tyler and Mollie Wetzel have already finished building this year’s Haunted Garage, which Fritsch said is the biggest hit of the neighborhood, with a long line and expansions every year.
“There may be a line at the Haunted Garage, but they try and move fast and often stay late just so everyone has a turn to be scared,” said Erica Wetzel, who helps her nephew and his wife run the show.
Another household projects Halloween movies onto a big outdoor screen. Attendees seem undeterred by the cold, but it helps to have strategically-placed burn barrels on the streets.
There is a yard-decorating contest that is judged by objective bystanders, and the winners get all or some of their HOA fees paid for the year.
Event logistics are a considerable undertaking. Brooktrout Drive from west of the entrance sign and Red Hawk Trail at the entrance from Willow Creek are blocked off from traffic by barricades from 5 to 9 p.m. (Residents of Brookside Hollow receive passes that allow them to enter the neighborhood.) Crystal Avenue is converted to a one-way street for northbound traffic at 4:30 p.m. so that people can park on the east side of the street. One deputy patrols the neighborhood by bike to ensure fast, safe response to any issues. Off duty officers, EMTs, and firefighters come to Brookside, pass out candy, and let kids sit in an ambulance or fire engine.
“It’s so cool to see them out engaging with the community,” Fritsch said.
Better yet, the sheriff’s office records indicate that the number of calls for service on the night of the 31st have decreased since Brookside became the valley’s main attraction. The morning clean up crew also reports that attendees really don’t litter that much, and it helps that RAD Curbside has started providing trash receptacles.
“My favorite part is how many adults dress up,” Fritsch said. “I love seeing adults take part, not just kids.”
She recommends that families come a little earlier in the evening when it’s warmer and the sun hasn’t quite set.
“It can be a little overwhelming, but just come, meet up with friends, and let your kids run or walk around,” she said.
Halloween Festivities in the Valley
Oct. 31
Lunchtime Costume Party Seniors West of the Tetons, noon
Halloween in Downtown Driggs Trick-or-treat at local businesses, 3-5:30 p.m.
Brookside Hollow Treat-or-Treating Free for kids and family fun! Join us for trick-or-treating in Brookside Hollow on Halloween night. We will close the roads in Brookside Hollow from 5-9 p.m. Parking available along the east side of crystal avenue
Halloween Zombie Bash West Side Yard, Featuring DJs Boogie Wonderland, E.R.A. (Elliot R. Alston), and a special guest! $6
Sneaky Pete Halloween! Ghoulish, ghosty gremlins, getting weird at the Knotty. 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Knotty Pine, Victor $15.
Nov. 1
Victor Elementary School Halloween After Party Please help us make our Halloween After Party a hit! We will have FREE horse drawn wagon rides, donated by AJ and Kortnee Woolstenhulme, as well as prizes for our first ever costume contest! Get all those tweaks out, tidy them back up and come show them off at the party! No school on 11/1 so you'll have plenty of time to rest up.
Disco de la Muerte Halloween Party Tetonia Club, Halloween disco style with thee infamous DJ Johnny Darkhorse. Costume up to disco down. 7 p.m.
