With vivid house paint, spray paint, stencils, and permanent markers, a group of artists made quick work of a large once-blank wall facing north on Main Street in Tetonia.
Michele Walters, owner of the building, which houses Tribe Artist Collective, local artist Aimee Babneau and their friend Benji Pierson, who designed the Travis Rice signature jacket for Quicksilver, threw paint at a wall last week and combined their styles to produce a richly-colored landscape.
“It’s kind of been a free-for-all but it seems to have worked,” Babneau said.
The Tribe Artist Collective, a Tetonia trading post for art pieces, gifts, and crafts, is launching its second summer of workshops, exhibit openings on the third Thursday of every month, and Sunday art markets, and plans to host an event with Teton Artlab of Jackson, in which participants will create enormous wood block prints. On May 20, Walters threw a grand opening party and art show to celebrate Tribe’s new studio space and outdoor mural.
