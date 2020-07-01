Tribe Artist Collective at 6263 South Main Street in Tetonia, is excited to announce our store front Grand Opening July 1st.
Doors open at 10 a.m., and evening celebration begins at 5 p.m. Hors d’ouevres and refreshments will be served as well as live entertainment and in house artist demonstration.
Social distancing will be observed and patrons are encouraged to wear masks.
Our storefront features only the finest and most unique handmade artisan goods from local and regional artists. Including Pottery, homemade candles jewelry home accessories clothing and much more.
Following the grand opening our store hours will be Thursday-Monday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Hope to see you there!
