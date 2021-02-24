After over three years in the court system, a 2018 case might finally go to jury trial in late May, if Covid and other scheduling issues don’t delay it further.
In February of 2018 Ryan Richard Berry, 41, of Tetonia, was arrested on charges of felony rape, false imprisonment, misdemeanor battery, and giving alcohol to someone under 21. He was later charged with video voyeurism after images and a video were found on his phone and computer. In June of 2018 he pleaded not guilty to the charges. Before the pandemic, his trial was delayed several times for different reasons including scheduling conflicts and failure to reach a plea agreement, then through most of 2020 trials in Idaho could not be held due to Covid.
During a pre-trial conference on Feb. 16, 2021, Judge Steven Boyce said it was the oldest criminal case on his entire docket, and said that the age of the case is “particularly concerning.”
After a second attempt to reach resolution early this year failed, a 2019 plea offer was revoked and the previously-dropped charges were reinstated. Teton County Prosecutor Bailey Smith has indicated the state’s intention to take the case to trial.
The trial was initially scheduled for mid-March, because the Idaho Supreme Court recently ordered civil and criminal trials to restart at the beginning of March, as long as local Covid incidence rates were low enough. Teton County’s rate dropped below that threshold last week. However, the county prosecutor requested a postponement of Berry’s trial because the state is in the process of filing an additional felony charge based on the underlying facts of the case. Smith noted that she thought the trial might need five days instead of the four designated for it.
Court supervisor Phyllis Hansen is concerned about the Covid-caused backlog of jury trials, saying that if the county does actually hold one per week in order to get caught up, there aren’t enough qualified jurors. In October of 2020, Teton County sent out 500 juror qualification forms and so far around 100 have been qualified.
“That would normally be fine for us because we don’t generally have a lot of jury trials, but if we do have one every week, that’s not enough jurors. Everyone thinks there is a right to trial by jury, but most people don’t want to be on that jury panel,” Hansen said.
The status conference for the Berry case is scheduled for April 20 and the trial is set to start on May 24 and last through May 28.